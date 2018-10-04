ISL 2018-19: ATK vs NorthEast United - Predicted Lineups

Alby Issac FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 04 Oct 2018, 17:15 IST

Manuel Lanzarote in action against Kerala Blasters [Credits: ISL]

ISL enters its second game week with ATK hosting their second match against NorthEast United FC this evening. Both the teams are yet to taste a victory with ATK bowing head against Kerala Blasters. NorthEast United, on the other hand, had to settle for a draw against FC Goa.

ATK

Steve Coppell will be eager for a win tonight. Being their second home game, they will be eyeing all the 3 points. The team might not go for a bet with the playing XI. The coach is expected to make minimum or no changes as he would want to stabilize his lineup.

Arindam will be given another chance in front of goal. The defence might look the same with Khongjee and Ralte as the wing-backs and John Johnson and Gerson Vieira playing the stoppers. A better discipline from the back four, especially on the wings can certainly strengthen the defence for ATK.

The midfield is the place where a few changes, if made will happen. Pronay Halder and El Maimouni will be given another outing at the holding midfield positions. Any change might be Cavin Lobo coming in for El Maimouni. This can lead way to Kalu Uche joining Manuel Lanzarote and Jayesh Rane upfront. The lone striker will again be allotted to Everton Santos.

Lineup: Arindam, Khongjee, Johnson, Gerson, Ralte, Halder, Lobo/El Maimouni, Uche/B Singh, Lanzarote, Rane, Santos

NorthEast United FC

Ogbeche will be looking to bag more goals for the Highlanders [Credits: ISL]

The Highlanders might be pleased with their attack against FC Goa, but the problems at the defence remain the same. An improved coordination will help them secure an away win at the Salt Lake Stadium.

TP Rehenesh will remain the custodian and the coach will expect him to perform better. Another poor outing might make him sit on the bench in the coming games.

The four at back will continue to include Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski and Keegan Pereira. Holding midfielders played by Rowlin Borges and Jose Leudo had bright performances which secure them another start. The attacking midfielder Gallego impressed with a goal and will be supported from the sides by Nikhil Kadam and Redeem Tlang or Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

The striker position which was made a success by Bartholomew Ogbeche is the sure starter for the game. The coach will rely on the Nigerian for goals. The errors at the back will have to be rectified by the men at the front, led by Ogbeche.

Lineup: Rehenesh, Reagan, Grgic, Komorski, Keegan, Borges, Leudo, Gallego, Kadam, Tlang/Khawlhring, Ogbeche