ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC Fixtures, Time and Venue Details

Albert Roca's departure and an early exit from AFC Cup- all has not gone well for Bengaluru FC since the Super Cup triumph way back in April, after a dominant performance in the final against East Bengal.

The Blues finished top of the table in the league stage of their inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) season last year with 40 points in their kitty, but failed to overcome rivals Chennaiyin FC in a closely contested final in Bengaluru. However, the Roca led side took the result in their stride and knocked out everybody on their way to win the Inaugural Super Cup in Bhubaneshwar.

However, since Albert Roca parted ways with Bengaluru FC, the days have been tough with Carlos Cuadrat at helm. A shock exit from the AFC Cup after a 5-2 aggregate loss to Turkmen club Altyn Asyr has questioned the preparedness of the two times I-League Champions.

With stalwarts Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Miku, Chencho Gyeltshen and Erik Paartalu up in their ranks, the Blues are expected to put behind the gloomy past few months behind them and do well in the upcoming Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC begin their ISL 2018-19 campaign against Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru by rekindling one part of the South Indian Trivalry.

30th September: Chennaiyin FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru)

7th October: Jamshedpur FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru)

22nd October: FC Pune City (A) - 7:30 PM (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Pune)

31st October: ATK (H) - 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru)

5th November: Kerala Blasters (A) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi)

22nd November: FC Goa (A) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa)

26th November: Delhi Dynamos (H) - 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru)

30th November: FC Pune City (H) - 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru)

5th December: NorthEast United (A) - 7:30 PM (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

9th December: Mumbai City FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru)

13th December: ATK (A) - 7:30 PM (Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

* (A) - Away Games, (H) - Home Games.

The second part of the fixtures is yet to be released, but it will be in due time. This time, the ISL will witness two international breaks, due to international friendlies, and the AFC Asian Cup.