ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC may release Chencho Gyeltshen, in the hunt for a Spanish striker

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 573 // 26 Dec 2018, 21:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chencho Gyeltshen

Indian Super League (ISL) table-toppers Bengaluru FC may let Bhutanese forward Chencho Gyeltshen go to pave the way for the signing of another forward, it is learnt.

Chencho has made seven appearances for BFC and has one goal to his credit. He scored a sensational overhead kick equaliser against NorthEast United FC to help the Blues draw 1-1 with the Highlanders. His goal kept BFC's unbeaten run going and they now lead the table with 27 points in 11 games, three more than second-placed Mumbai City FC with a match in hand.

The 22-year-old, popularly called the Bhutanese Ronaldo, is might be loaned out or deregistered as he doesn't fit into the Carles Cuadrat's scheme. Chencho revels playing as a left winger - the same position as Sunil Chhetri - but he was deployed as a centre-forward (No 9) because of the injury to Miku.

BFC are currently looking for an out-and-out striker, like Miku, for the next phase of the ISL, which could begin from the third week of January. All signs point to the club roping in a Spaniard or a forward who has played in the Spanish league.

Since only seven foreigners can be registered in the club squad, Chencho might be let go. The captain of the Bhutanese national football team is currently recuperating from an injury in Thimphu.

The injury to the forward could also be a reason for Chencho's exit. Chencho has always looked forward to playing in BFC and was really excited when he was roped in by the Blues.

"When I heard this news from my agent, I was happy because it was my dream to play for Bengaluru FC. After I came to Bengaluru FC, I feel my life has totally changed. Bengaluru is a very professional club in India and I enjoy my life here at Bengaluru FC," Chencho had said.

The Bhutanese was signed at the beginning of the 2018-19 season from Minerva Punjab. Chencho had scored seven goals in Minerva's surge to the I-League title last season.

ALSO READ: 'Cannot forget goal against King of Bhutan' - Chencho

The new striker will be revealed in the coming days.

Advertisement