ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC Season Preview, Squad, Probable XI, Prediction

Bengaluru FC will be looking to win their first league title since 2016 [Image: BFC Media]

The fifth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on 29 September and last year's new entrants Bengaluru FC will be looking to do one better than their runners-up finish last season.

The Blues quit the I-League to join the ISL last season once an AFC Cup berth was available and they did not disappoint in the league phase. Despite three losses in the first seven fixtures, the JSW-owned club finished strongly, eventually topping the table with an 8-point lead.

Although they lost the final, Bengaluru still finished the season with a trophy as they went home with the Super Cup. Now, they have set their sights on winning their first league title since 2016.

The club went on a pre-season tour of Spain where they played the likes of Barcelona B and Villarreal B before returning to India to play a few friendlies with I-League clubs Chennai City and Gokulam Keral.

Bengaluru FC Squad

The Blues announced their 25-man squad last week and there are a few new faces across the park. The club lost key starters such as John Johnson (ATK), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City), and Lenny Rodrigues (FC Goa).

But they also made signings in crucial areas with Kean Lewis making the move this summer while veteran Albert Serran and former player Rino Anto have been added to strengthen the defence.

The club also brought in Xisco Hernandez in midfield while the so-called 'Bhutanese Ronaldo' Chencho Gyeltshen was also brought on board in the attacking department.

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri was the Player of the Year in 2017/18 [Image: ISL]

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Soram Poirei Anganba, Aditya Patra (U21)

Defenders: Juanan Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Sairuat Kima, Asheer Akhtar, Gursimrat Singh Gill

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Kean Lewis, Dimas Delgado, Francisco ‘Xisco’ Hernandez, Bidyananda Singh, Boithang Haokip, Altamash Sayed, Ajay Chhetri (U21)

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Nicolas Ladislao Fedor ‘Miku’, Udanta Singh, Chencho Gyeltshen, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Bengaluru FC Coach

After two years in charge of the club, Spanish coach Albert Roca decided to leave the club and return home to his family. However, with an eye on playing with the same philosophy that has guided the club to two trophies, his assistant Carles Cuadrat has taken over as head coach.

Carles Cuadrat (R) took over from Albert Roca at Bengaluru FC this season

It is his first ever job as the head coach of a team and he had his baptism by fire when his first two official games were AFC Cup knockout games against Altyn Asyr from Turkmenistan progressed at the south Indian club's expense.

Initially a member of the technical staff under Frank Rijkaard at Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia, he tagged along with Roca when he took over at El Salvador and Bengaluru.

"I have learned a lot from [Albert] Roca and I've learned a lot from [Frank] Rijkaard. And now I hope I can transfer that knowledge to my players. I believe in a good way of playing football and that is what we are going to try to do." - Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC Probable XI

Gurpreet Singh is the first-choice goalkeeper and the Indian shot-stopper will be looking to improve on his seven clean sheets last season. In central defence, Juanan Gonzalez will marshall the back-line while Rahul Bheke may get the nod ahead of Albert Serran.

Two new but familiar full-backs in Rino Anto (right-back) and Nishu (left-back) are likely to start games for the Blues. In defensive midfield, Erik Paartalu will be tasked with linking defence and attack while also making himself useful in set-pieces.

Erik Paartalu has extended his stay at Bengaluru until 2020 [Image: ISL]

Dimas Delgado returns to the squad after injuries ruled him out of the end of last season. Meanwhile, new signing Xisco Hernandez may also get to play as a wide midfielder.

Up front, the trio could remain unchanged with Udanta Singh on the right and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri on the left. The two Indian forwards will support Miku who will play through the centre.

Bengaluru FC Probable XI

Predictions for Bengaluru FC?

There is no question that the Blues have one of the strongest squads in the ISL. Last season alone showed they were worthy contenders when they were the only team to win more than 10 league matches (13 wins).

Having kept most of the spine intact, there is no dearth of leaders on the field. The club iterates on taking it a game at a time but the Top Four is their first target. After that, it's anyone's game in the semis and final.

They will still be hurting after last year's loss in the final at home. But whether they have the tools required to go all the way is still unclear.

Prediction: Finalists

