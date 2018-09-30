ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details

The Indian Super League (ISL) season 5 has been kick-started in Kolkata and it is now shifting to the Southern part of the country. The 'Sunday Special' will be the Southern derby and a repeat of the 2017-18 final, where Bengaluru FC meets current champions Chennaiyin FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore.

The Marina Machans will be going into the season with an aim to retain the cup, while Bengaluru FC will be eyeing their first ISL cup in their very second season. BFC, who came very close to the cup last season will have revenge to be taken when Chennaiyin visit their fortress.

Match Information:

Date: 30 September

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Channels and hotstar.com

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

Team News:

Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri will be leading the line for Bengaluru FC

The Blues are entering the new season with some eye-catching changes in the squad. The man-at-top, Albert Roca himself had left the club, paving a way to Carles Caudrat's promotion to the head coach role. The Blues also lost some important players like John Johnson and Subhasish Bose.

However, the management was successful in roping in replacements, equal or better to their predecessors, at least on paper. BFC will have the services of Kean Lewis on the wings, Albert Serran and Rino Anto in defence and Chencho Gyeltshen up top. The calibre of the new signings, along with the powerhouses like Sunil Chettri, Erik Paartalu and Miku will make Bengaluru dangerous.

Carles Caudrat will still have a lot of work to do, adjusting with his squad. Although he holds experience as the assistant coach at the same club, the role of head coach will put up new challenges to the 49-year old. It has to be seen how Carles overcomes them and the question on whether he can outperform Roca's success still remains.

Chennaiyin FC

The current champions, under John Gregory, are one among the favourites for this season as well. Although a few have left the club, the total outlook remains the same with players who are familiar with Gregory's tactics. The absence of Rene Mihelic, Henrique Sereno and Jaime Gavilan are going to be drawbacks for CFC.

The back four for the English manager will remain almost the same with Jerry, Mailson Alves and Inigo Calderon occupying their slots. The midfield will have Raphel Augusto and Gregory Nelson to create opportunities and and domestic guns - Anirudh Thapa and Thoi Singh offering support.

Andrea Orlandi, a new signing will add depth to the midfield. The attack gains strength with Carlos Salom joining Jeje and Mohammed Rafi. However, Chennaiyin FC will be hit by the injury to Dhanpal Ganesh, who will be missing a major portion of the season.

Long-term alternative for the midfielder will have to be picked by the head coach.

Probable Line-up:

Bengaluru FC (4-1-2-3): Gurpreet, Nishu, Juanan, Bheke, Anto, Paartalu, Delgado, Hernandez, Chhetri, Miku, Udanta.

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Karanjit, Jerry, Sabia, Mailson, Calderon, Thapa, Germanpreet, Nelson, Augusto, Francis, Jeje.

Key Players:

Bengaluru FC - Like, in all their previous outings, the duo at the front will be the key at Sree Kanteerava. Miku, alongside Indian captain Sunil Chhetri will be appointed on scoring goals, which they have successfully achieved previously.

Out of the 40 goals scored by the club last season, 29 came from the boots of these two alone. The same role will be assigned to both the forwards against Chennaiyin too.

Chennaiyin FC - The root of all Chennaiyin FC attacks point to one man - Raphel Augusto. The danger he can bring up on the Bengaluru defense is well known and has been seen before. The accurate delivery of balls to the forwards makes him a vital player. Augusto also plays his part at back, winning the ball to develop counter attacks.

If the Brazilian is allowed to move freely, balls will be fed to Jeje with ease and the BFC custodian will be put to a lot of work.

Predictions:

The repeat of 2017 final might see a reverse in the result, Bengaluru FC taking the winning seat.

Predicted Score: 2-0