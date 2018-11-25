ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 36 // 25 Nov 2018, 12:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru FC must be confident of their chances

Another 'one-sided' match is on the cards as Bengaluru FC meet Delhi Dynamos at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium of Bengaluru. A loss is inevitable for the away team.

The home side is coming after 4 consecutive away victories, a fact that boosts the confidence of any team. Having played only 6 matches so far, Bengaluru FC's only winless match came against Jamshedpur FC (2-2). From the 5 wins and 1 draw, Carles Cuadrat's team has acquired 16 points. With the form of players and options available, Dynamos might not trouble The Blues much.

Delhi Dynamos are the strugglers of the season. Remaining without a win for 8 consecutive league matches will be a thing of concern for any team around the world. 8 matches up to now, Dynamos have drawn 4 while they lost the other 4. With a win at Bengaluru, they will get a chance to move out of the bottom spot. The poor run of their foreign signings is the club's biggest headache this season.

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Match Information

Date: 25 November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Team News

Bengaluru FC

Dimas Delgado was sent off during the match with FC Goa, for a nasty challenge. The Spanish-midfielder will be suspended for this fixture. Miku, who missed the last match with an injury is not sure to have recovered.

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos have a full squad available for selections without any injuries or suspensions.

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Xisco Hernandez, Chencho Gyeltshen, Sunil Chhetri

Delhi Dynamos (4-3-2): Francisco Dorronsoro, Pritam Kotal, Marti Crespi, Gianna Zuiverloon, Narayan Das, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Rene Mihelic, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Form Guide

Bengaluru FC: W-W-W-W-D

Delhi Dynamos: L-D-L-L-D

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Head-to-Head

Bengaluru FC: 1

Delhi Dynamos: 1

Draw: 0

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Key Players

Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri, as usual, will be the key player on the field for Bengaluru FC. The 34-year old has scored 5 goals from the 6 matches and has an impressive goal conversion rate of 28%. Chhetri was injured and had missed the international friendly for India, but is expected to be back for the Blues. If the striker is fielded, Dynamos defenders will have a hard time keeping him under control.

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos, having a dull attacking this season, will rely on the midfielders for extra duties. Marcos Tebar, who hasn't displayed his whole ability yet will be wanted to take up responsibilities. If the Spaniard can win balls at midfield and at times take up the roles of a complete attacker, Dynamos will have scope for their first win.

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Predictions

Almost all predictions are clearly in favour of Bengaluru FC. However, in a league like ISL where teams change gears by a single match, Delhi Dynamos cannot be ruled out completely. If Josep Gombau can come up with the perfect plans, the visitors will put a good fight.

Predicted Score - Bengaluru FC 2-0 Delhi Dynamos