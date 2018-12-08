ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Bengaluru FC will be looking to get back to winning ways following a draw [Image: ISL]

Match No. 53 of the Hero Indian Super League sees last season's finalists Bengaluru FC hosting Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium of Bengaluru.

The hosts are enjoying a well-dominated position at the top of the table. The Blues of Bengaluru have played 9 matches (one less than most other teams), won 7 of them and drew just two. They have 23 points and are at a safe place at the top, 3 points ahead of counterparts Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC is making a dream run in the ISL this season. They are going ahead with teamwork, playing it simple to get over the opposition. The Islanders are placed just behind Bengaluru FC, with 20 points from 10 matches. Having won 6 matches, they have drawn 2 and lost 2. Though only a win with a huge goal margin will take them to the top, Mumbai City has to win to keep themselves ahead of NorthEast United at the third spot on the table.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match Information

Date: 9 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue:

Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News

Bengaluru FC

Carles Cuadrat's injury concern will again be on striker Miku. Otherwise, BFC might not bring any changes to the squad, although they couldn't grab a win in their previous fixture.

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City has the complete squad available for selection. It has to be seen whether the coach brings any changes to the squad that beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC (4-1-4-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Chencho Gyeltshen, Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai City FC (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh. Sauvik Chakrabarti, Lucian Goian, Joyner Lourenco, Subhasish Bose, Arnold Issoko, Raynier Fernandes, Sehnaj Singh, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Form Guide

Bengaluru FC: D-W-W-W-W

Mumbai City FC: W-W-D-W-W

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head

Bengaluru FC: 2

Mumbai City FC: 0

Draw: 0

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Key Players

Bengaluru FC

Udanta Singh will be key for Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City. From 9 matches, Udanta has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist. However, the young winger is capable of much better performance, which he can showcase with some additional energy on the field. The 22-year-old has not been a complete disappointment but will have bigger expectations from now on.

Mumbai City FC

Rafael Bastos will be an important figure in the lineup at Bengaluru. The Brazilian has 2 goals and 2 assists against his name this season. Bastos' versatility to be deployed into any attacking position makes him one of Jorge Costa's favourites. Bengaluru FC defenders should never take Bastos slightly even for a single second, to ensure that the score sheet remains nil.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predictions

Both the teams have remained unbeaten in their last 5 matches. This alone can be a big morale booster. While Mumbai City is sure to do everything to keep up with the table toppers, BFC will be enjoying the big 'home' factor. If Mumbai City can overcome the 11 players on field and West Block Blues on the stands, they can take away the 3 points, which would be a difficult task.

Predicted Score: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC

