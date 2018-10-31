ISL 2018/19: Best XI of the week

With the Indian Super League in full swing, we are witnessing an edge of the seat experience in each of the fixtures. While a few teams have been winning on regular occasions, others have faltered. There have been a few surprising results and there have been matches which went down to the wire. With still a lot to play for, the rest of the season promises to be an enthralling one.

In spite of that, we have seen a few standout performances from the Indian players as well as from the foreign recruits. There have been exceptional goals, mind-blowing saves, inch-perfect assists and breath-taking tackles.

Bartholomew Ogbeche was the most talked about player in the opening rounds of the fixture and is continuing his good form. Sunil Chhetri and Miku hogged the limelight for Bengaluru FC during their matches while Ferran Corominas proved his worth for FC Goa. ATK's midfielder Manuel Lanzarote has been working hard for them while Sandesh Jhingan is a stalwart at the defence for Kerala Blasters FC.

As things stand now, North East United FC are at the top of the standings with a total of 11 points from 5 matches while FC Goa is behind by a single point. Meanwhile, teams like Channaiyin FC, Dynamos FC have struggled to get a foothold in the ongoing season.

Formation (4-4-2)

Let us have at the best ISL XI from the last week:

(This represents Sportskeeda's Best XI from the game between Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin FC played on Oct 23 until the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters game on Oct 29)

#1 Goalkeeper

Francisco Dorronsoro

Francisco Dorronsoro (Delhi Dynamos)

Although Delhi Dynamos FC is yet to win a single match in the ongoing Indian Super League, there have been a few outstanding performers for them.

Their shot-stopper, Francisco Dorronsoro, is one of them. The Spaniard has the maximum saves to his name in the ISL with 16. Francisco was roped in by the Delhi based franchise prior to the season, thus ending his two-year stint with Spanish club Lorca FC.

