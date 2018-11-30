ISL 2018/19: Best XI of the week

ISL 2018-19

After a 10-day International break, the Indian Super League kicked off with the match between Pune City FC and Jamshedpur FC. We are almost midway through the tournament with Bengaluru FC and FC Goa at the first and second positions respectively. NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC are marginally behind them.

The last week has been a memorable one, with NorthEast United FC coming from behind to win 2-1 in the dying minutes of the match against Kerala Blasters FC. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC edged past FC Goa in their own den in a heated encounter which saw two red cards awarded to players from each side.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC played out a goalless draw against ATK while Jamshedpur FC thrashed Chennayin FC in their home fixture a few days ago. There have been a few matches winning performances recently while many have disappointed as per their reputation.

Let us have a look at the best playing XI of the week:

We have followed a bold 3-5-2 formation according to the performances of the players in the last week. While Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have had a memorable week, others teams like Delhi Dynamos FC, FC Pune City and Kerala Blasters FC have struggled.

#1 Goalkeeper

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The goalkeeper of the Indian National Team has been proving his worth in the domestic circuit with perfection. He was exceptional under the sticks during the game against FC Goa last week and made crucial stops to inspire his team to a vital away win. The tall shot-stopper is still in the pole position to win the golden glove award. He concedes a goal every 126 minutes which is remarkable by any standards for a goalkeeper. The International experience helps him a lot during the ISL.

