ISL 2018-19: Cops assault Family, Goa Congress asks Fans to Boycott Next Home Match

The Fatorda stadium has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons

FC Goa are mired in a controversy once again this season as a video has emerged showing the police manhandling a family that had come to watch the Gaurs play at the Fatorda Stadium recently. After the fall-out over the incident, Goa state Congress has asked the supporters to boycott the Gaurs' next home game, against Bengaluru FC, on Nov 22.

A fan named Lester D’Souza and his parents Seby and Tina were, allegedly, physically assaulted by police personnel after the match between FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos on November 8. Many present at the scene deemed the attack as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate.' The assault is said to have culminated due to an altercation between the police and the D’Souza's when the latter were clicking pictures in the stadium's lower tier.

Lester landed a punch on one of the personnel after he saw the man pushing and shoving his mother. Upon seeing this, other police personnel got involved and Lester and Tina were assaulted.

The Police later booked a case against the D'Souza family for obstructing a public servant from discharging duties, criminal intimidation, and provoking breach of peace and arrested the parents. Lester had to be admitted to the hospital due to injuries.

The arrest received great condemnation and Goans blamed the Police for complete misuse of power and authority. Tina and Seby D’Souza soon were granted bail the following morning by Puja Sardesai, the first class Judicial magistrate.

Seby D'Souza has filed a counter complaint against Police Sub Inspectors Duttaprasad Toraskar and Raunak Kadam as there were many discrepancies in their version of the story and his. The Fatorda police is yet to register an FIR but will do so soon after conducting the needful inquiries.

FC Goa are enjoying a fabulous run in the 5th edition of the Indian Super League. They are currently at the pole position with 16 points (5 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss) from their 7 matches thus far. But their off-pitch incidents are taking the sheen away from their fantastic performance on the field.

Earlier, during a game between The Gaurs and FC Pune City, the visiting Oranje Army fans had accused the home fans of violence due to which FC Goa incorporated a separate away stand for travelling fans.

Now, members of the Nuvem Gram Sabha have asked FC Goa's fans to boycott the game against BFC on November 22. Congress party members also joined in on condemning the act and demanded for a complete boycott to get justice for Lester and his family. Varad Mardolkar, President of the Goa Youth Congress, demanded compensation for the family in a Press Conference recently.

Author's take

There is no place of such incidents anywhere in the ISL and strict action must certainly be taken against the guilty party.