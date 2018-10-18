ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos 1-2 ATK: 5 talking points

ATK secured their first win of the season (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Two-time champions ATK got their campaign back on track with a win over Delhi Dynamos FC in their crucial away match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Delhi on Wednesday.

This was the first match after the international break, which is introduced this time to give the players a chance to represent their country on important matchdays.

ATK, who had their worst start of the campaign since the beginning of the tournament, lost their first two matches quite cheaply. A short breather in between the tournament worked for them, as they came out changing their approach.

Balwant Singh scored ATK’s first goal of this season in the 20th minute. He received a lofted pass from Manuel Lanzarote, cut inside and took a right-footed curler which went inside the net from the top right corner, giving Delhi goalkeeper Dorronroso no chance.

Delhi came out with the more attacking mentality in the second half and quickly leveled terms.

From a Narayan Das corner, Rana Gharami crossed a header towards captain Pritam Kotal, left unmarked by the ATK defenders, who equalised.

ATK, however, didn’t peg back and continued their search for a winning goal. They found it towards the end with another brilliant pass from Lanzarote.

Jayesh Rane kept the ball and passed it to onrushing Noussair El-Moahmouni, who calmly finished it off.

With this win, ATK climbed back to the sixth position, leaving Chennaiyin FC the only team without a point this season.

Let us take a look at the five points of the game:

#1 Coppell’s strategy worked

ATK came out with a different approach than the one they had in the last two matches (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Losing their first two games, the pressure was mounting on ATK coach Steve Coppell. He was in dire need to come out with a different approach and he did so against Delhi.

Coppell deployed Everton Santos in a deeper role, as a defensive midfielder, along with Pranoy Halder. Also, forward Kalu Uche had his first start of this season, putting captain Manuel Lanzarote in his usual position as a central midfielder.

Also, Coppell gave Komal Thatal his first start. That worked wonders as youngster Thatal kept Delhi defence under pressure every time he had the ball on his feet.

Coppell should breathe a sigh of relief as the right-wing position is sorted.

ATK came out with a different approach than the one they had in the last two matches. The attacking mindset and the aggressive approach were missing from their game. However, they got it back when mattered.

