ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos FC 2-2 Jamshedpur FC – 5 Talking Points

Lallianzuala Chhangte beats Bikash Jairu off the dribble [Image: ISL]

Delhi Dynamos dropped points at their home yet again after a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi, who have not registered a win in Indian Super League season 5, were desperate to change their fortunes against a heavyweight Jamshedpur. The Ranchi-based side has been in some form this season. Though the results may not reflect it, Jamshedpur is the second best-attacking side after FC Goa.

The draw puts Jamshedpur on top of the table with 11 points from seven matches. But they have played two more matches than NorthEast United FC, who are also on the same points. The draw leaves Delhi on eighth place with only four points from seven games.

Both the sides were looking for an early goal as they started on an attacking approach. It was Sergio Cidoncha of Jamshedpur who put his side ahead six minutes before the half-time. From a counter-attack, Gourav Mukhi ran with the ball towards Delhi’s half with four of his teammates running on the left side with him. Mukhi’s cross found Cido, who got past Francisco Dorronsoro to put the ball in.

A costly mistake from Robin Gurung saw Delhi equalise in the game early in the second half. Gurung tried to pass back to goalkeeper Subrata Pal. But his weak effort was intercepted by Lallianzuala Chhangte who had no problem to beat a hapless Subrata.

Delhi showed their real character three minutes later when Tiri’s weak clearance found Adria Carmona, who took a step before unleashing a left-footed shot that beat Subrata. Tiri got a reprieve for his side when he got Marcos Tebar’s deflected corner came to him and the Spaniard headed the ball into an open net.

We now look at the five talking points from the match:

#1 Goalkeepers save the day

Francisco Dorronsoro of Delhi Dynamos FC makes a save [Image: ISL]

We have already seen how goalkeepers can a make a difference in the game. The men under the bar came to their team’s rescue once again on Sunday.

The first half was a busy affair for Dynamos goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro. He had to step up a couple of times to deny the visiting side the lead. Dorronsoro was replaced by Albino Gomes and it happened to be a wise change for the home side as Albino made two mind-blowing saves late in the game to secure a point for his side. But he was at fault during Jamshedpur’s second goal and could’ve used his head more wisely.

Subrata Pal has not been in the national team's radar for quite some time now. But he hasn’t lost his magic touch. Delhi made a flurry of attacks in the second half and Paul showed why he’s considered as one of the best in the country.

