ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos FC vs Jamshedpur FC | Match Preview, Live Streaming, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

The 'Men of Steel' are way ahead of the Dynamos, in terms of records and statistics

After registering a thumping 4-1 victory over FC Goa at their home, The 'Men of Steel' will take on shaky Delhi Dynamos FC, in Match 28 of the Hero Indian Super League 2018-19. The home ground of the Dynamos, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, will host the match on November 4, 2018.

Jamshedpur FC started their ISL 2018-19 campaign with a 2-0 away-win over Mumbai City FC. Then after four consecutive draws, Cesar Ferrando's men finally got the sweet taste of victory in their previous encounter against FC Goa. The 'Men of Steel' outclassed 'The Gaurs' 4-1 and secured three valuable points to get to the 3rd place in the league table.

Currently, JFC have 10 points from 6 matches (won two, drawn four).

On the other hand, Delhi Dynamos are one of the three teams, who have not won a single match yet, even after playing six games. FC Pune City and Chennaiyin FC are also present in the list of teams that failed to manage a single win till now.

In their previous encounter against NorthEast United FC at their home, Josep Gombau's men failed to score a single goal again and the visitors took three points away to secure the top position in the league table.

Currently, the Dynamos have 3 points from 6 matches (lost three, drawn three).

Since their appearance in the Indian Super League in the previous season, Jamshedpur FC have faced Delhi Dynamos FC two times and both the times, JFC defeated DD. On Sunday, JFC will face DD for the first time in this season's Indian Super League. JFC will certainly be high on confidence before taking the Dynamos on, as the 'Men of Steel' are way ahead of DD, in terms of records and statistics.

Delhi Dynamos FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: November 4, 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Jamshedpur FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Form Guide

Delhi Dynamos FC: L-D-D-L-L

Jamshedpur FC: D-D-D-D-W

Delhi Dynamos FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head to Head

Matches Played: 2

Win: Delhi Dynamos FC 0-2 Jamshedpur FC

Draw: 0

Delhi Dynamos FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable Line-ups

Delhi Dynamos FC (4-2-3-1): Dorronsoro (GK), Kotal, Crespi, Gharami, Das, Zuiverloon, Tebar, Sekar, Sarangi, Chhangte, Kaluderovic

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Pal (GK), Gurung, Chowdhary, Tiri, Jairu, Arques, Memo, Cidoncha, Morgado, Soosairaj, Mukhi

Delhi Dynamos FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Key Players

Delhi Dynamos FC: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte

The 21-year-old skilful Indian midfielder from Mizoram is capable of making perfect crosses from the wings, which is one of the strengths of Delhi Dynamos FC. Chhangte was the joint second highest scorer for Delhi last season, scoring three goals for his side which proves this youngster also has the goalscoring ability. This season, Chhangte has played in all six matches for DD and has made 26 crosses from his end.

Jamshedpur FC: Michael Soosairaj

Michael Soosairaj

The 24-year old gifted Indian midfielder from Kanyakumari, Michael Soosairaj has the ability to score, as well as to assist his fellow teammates. His speed and dribbling ability make him deadly to the opponent defenders. Soosairaj fired a brace against FC Goa in the last encounter and helped the 'Red Miners' in securing an overwhelming 4-1 victory. So far, Soosairaj has played five matches for JFC and scored three goals. He also has 155 passes in his account, with an accuracy of 60.64%.