ISL 2018-19: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Get ready to be washed away in goals as two scoring machines of the league faces each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium of Goa in the encounter between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

In what will be a fight for the top position, FC Goa will have to guard their 16 points from 7 matches. The five wins and one draw has done them good to seal their position in the top 4 at least for a few weeks. With already 21 goals into the opposition net, FC Goa will be aiming at restarting where they stopped.

Bengaluru FC is one of those two teams who are unbeaten so far this season. Their only unpleasant result was the draw against Jamshedpur FC. Otherwise, the Blues have won four fixtures and collected 13 points. A stable defence and a clinical attack are all that Carles Cuadrat had wanted and has got the same.

Match Information

Date: 22 November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

Team News

FC Goa

FC Goa is not troubled with any injuries or suspensions. The availability of all the players will be a confidence booster on the pitch.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC will be missing the fan favourite Sunil Chhetri. The Indian skipper has not yet recovered from the injury. Otherwise, Cuadrat might not bring in any changes.

Probable Lineups

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Muhammed Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mohammed Ali, Carlos Pena, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Ferran Corominas

Bengaluru FC (4-1-4-1): Gurpreet Singh, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Kean Lewis, Miku

Form Guide

FC Goa: W-W-L-W-W

Bengaluru FC: W-W-W-D-W

Head-to-Head

FC Goa: 1

Bengaluru FC: 1

Draw: 0

Key Players

FC Goa

There is no doubt on the shoulders that will carry the responsibilities of a win - Edu Bedia. The Spaniard has scored 4 times this season and assisted in another 3. Bedia will be the brain behind all attacks developed by Lobera’s men.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC will be employing another Spanish man at the midfield - Dimas Delgado. He has provided 2 crucial assists and will be the perfect counter for a Goa, looking to win the game at the midfield.

Predictions

The winner will be the team going in with a flawless plan. The manager framing the best strategy and the players putting it into action will take away the three points. A close match for sure might end with Bengaluru FC having the last smile.

Predicted Score - FC Goa 2-3 Bengaluru FC