ISL 2018-19: Five reasons why FC Goa can win the title

Sudarshan Venkatesan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 183 // 25 Sep 2018, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Goa (picture credits-https://members.fcgoa.in/about)

FC Goa have also struggled to overcome the final hurdle in the Indian Super League. The outfit from West part of India looks stagnated in the playoffs round and the finals after securing the qualification from the league thrice in four years. More often than not, the team features as one of the best teams at the group stages and it is surprising that the team has not been able to go all the way.

Sergio Lobera's side produced some stellar performances last season with eye-catching football. He did not have too much work in the transfer market. But, the FC Goa coach lost his key player Manuel Lanzarote to Atletico de Kolkata, and has brought in Miguel Palanca as his replacement.

Carlos Pena, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Jakichand Singh, Miguel Palanca, and Nirmal Chhetri are the new signings who will be representing the Blues in the upcoming season. In addition to Lanzarote, Sergio Juste, Narayan Das, Pronay Halder, and Naveen Kumar have decided to look elsewhere in search of a new challenge.

The Blues kick off their new campaign against Northeast United away at Guwahati on October 1st. These five reasons could play a big role should FC Goa lift the title in the upcoming season.

#5. Keeping hold of Ferras Corominas:

Ferran Corominas

Ferran Corominas opened his scoring account for the Blues against Chennaiyin FC in a 3-2 win at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He continued his scoring spree by bagging two hat-tricks which helped Goa beat Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters in front of the home crowd at Fatorda.

Eventually, the talismanic forward became the highest scorer of the Indian Super League last season and lifted the golden boot by netting 18 goals. Blessed with pace, supreme technique and devastating finishing, the Spaniard is one of the feared strikers in the League currently.

The 35-year-old already has his eyes on the golden boot as the new season of the Indian Super League beckons.

1 / 6 NEXT