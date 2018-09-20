ISL 2018-19: I'll Take Albert Roca's Advice on AFC Cup, says Chennaiyin Coach John Gregory

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 241 // 20 Sep 2018, 17:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennaiyin coach John Gregory will rely on Albert Roca's advice for squad rotation [Image: ISL]

The Indian Super League (ISL) held it's media day in Bengaluru for three teams and one of them was the defending champions Chennaiyin FC. Sportskeeda caught up with coach John Gregory as the Englishman takes charge of the south Indian club for a second season.

On squad rotation for the AFC Cup

Like Bengaluru FC last season, champions Chennaiyin FC will be taking part in the AFC Cup's preliminary rounds to qualify for the group stage and the club could see fixture congestion in the second half of the season (in 2019).

"We know that the AFC Cup is coming but that's in February," he said. "To be perfectly honest we haven't looked that far ahead. Obviously, it's in the back of our mind and we signed Carlitos as our Asian player since we can only play three foreigners and another Asian player."

Also read: Full List of Foreign Players in all ISL Teams

"We're very aware of the rules and regulations but we haven't really thought too much about it. But we know that when it comes it's going to create some problems congestion-wise.

Bengaluru had used a number of their squad players in the early stages of the AFC Cup so that their senior players were well-rested for the ISL matches in the league phase.

"I'll speak with Albert Roca and maybe get some information on how they prepared for the Cup," he explained. "In the early rounds, they played a lot of the squad players because some of the opposition were a lot weaker than the ISL. So he was able to do a lot of squad rotation.

"We might be able to do the same thing. We have a number of young players in our squad pushing the senior players for their positions. I'm sure they'll get the opportunity if and when the time comes."

Gregory also hopes the ISL will be kind to his side when it comes to the scheduling of fixtures in 2019.

"Our home match against Bengaluru was delayed for a few days because of their involvement in the AFC Cup so that might happen to us. I hope we get some assistance from the ISL with regards to that considering we're representing the ISL.

"We play 12 games between now and Christmas. I know some of the other teams only play 11. So hopefully we'd have got a couple in the bag and create a little more time for us to prepare or recover from what the AFC Cup brings us."

Lessons learned from last season?

"It's a difficult question because I was learning all the time since it was my first year. One of the lessons is my behaviour in the dugout!

Gregory had been sent to the stands in a match against Jamshedpur FC and he was subsequently banned for three games and had to pay a fine of Rs 4 lakhs.

"I am the leader of my team," he continued. "I am the captain off the field. I am the head coach and I have to behave in the right manner.

"I got banished for three-and-a-half games, as I was banished at half-time, a punishment which I felt was unjustified. I actually threw a bottle down in joy because Karanjit had saved a penalty.

John Gregory was banned for three games, including the Pune City game [Image: ISL]

"I was so happy but I think the fourth official felt that I was showing disrespect, which I wasn't. Unfortunately, I had to suffer by sitting in the stands for three games.

"And that was really, really difficult to be away from the players. I wasn't allowed to go into the dressing room before the game, not allowed to go in during the game or even after the game for a certain period.

"That was a huge lesson for me and obviously I should make sure that that doesn't happen again because it was tough for me. I actually spent 15-20 minutes outside the stadium and I was listening to the crowd reaction because I couldn't bear to watch it as I found it difficult to cope.

"That was very difficult so I'll be the perfect gentleman this season."

Chennaiyin's first game is against Bengaluru FC - a repeat of last season's final - at the Kanteerava Stadium on 30 September at 19:30 IST.

Also read: Head Coaches of All 10 ISL teams