ISL 2018-19: " I would love to win a game 5-2 rather than a 1-0" Sergio Lobera

Srijon Choudhury FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 175 // 30 Sep 2018, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sergio Lobera made it clear that he would play an attacking brand of football.

FC Goa opens their ISL 2018-19 journey against Northeast United FC in Guwahati tomorrow. The match promises to be an entertainer with Goa failing to beat Northeast even once last season. FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera made it clear in the pre-match press conference that his side would continue to display an attacking brand of football especially since his team broke many scoring records last season.

"If I have to put more focus on the defensive aspect of our game, then we would have to compromise our attack and given the team we have that wouldn't work well with the squad we have." Sergio Lobera on whether his side would put more emphasis on defence this season rather than attack.

"I would love to win a game 5-2 rather than a 1-0" Sergio Lobera emphasised on his preference for an attacking brand of football.

The Gaurs have managed to retain most of their core players, but yet they miss a crucial player from last season, Manuel Lanzarote who was instrumental in Goa's success last year especially with his combination with Coro. When asked about Lanzarote's absence from the squad this season, Sergio Lobera stated that "I would only answer this question once so that I am not asked to repeat it again and again, I will not speak about Manuel Lanzarote as Lanzarote is not a member of the FC Goa squad. I will only talk about my players."

FC Goa had two players Brandon Fernandes, and Edu Bedia sanctioned with match bans during the Super cup tie last season. The status as of now is that both these players stand to miss their opening game against Northeast United FC and it is a massive setback for Sergio Lobera side.

"I am sad and not angry about the situation we find our self in, the incident happened last season during the Super Cup and it could have been avoided, but as it stands, we will be without the two players tomorrow and have to work with what we have." Sergio Lobera shared his opinions regarding the ban faced by Brandon and Edu Bedia.

The Spanish coach of FC Goa seemed confident regarding the tie tomorrow and looked optimistic to get the better of Northeast United FC. He even mentioned that since its a new season and new game past results and history seldom matter on the field.

Northeast United FC Dutch coach Eelco Schattorie sounded positive regarding exploiting Goa's weakness. "See last season I had the opportunity to face Goa twice, and we didn't lose any of those games I know certain loopholes about this Goa side, and we would like to exploit those. " Eelco regarding his chances against Goa tomorrow.

Eelco hopes his tactics can turn around NEUFC fortunes this season.

The Highlanders had an issue of scoring goals last season, and when Eelco was asked as to whom he looks towards to get the goals, the ex-East Bengal coach said in a friendly manner that since they visited the Kamkhya temple a few days back, so he wished that the 'Gods' helped his side score this season. He did go onto mention that Ogbeche is someone he hopes would score a few goals this season.

"The foreign players that come to India need some time to settle down and adjust to Indian conditions. We have players who have played in top-level in Europe, but they need some time to acclimatise to the weather and food too." Eelco on what effect the conditions has on the foreign players.

With both the coaches confident of getting to a positive side and looking to play attacking football the game tomorrow promises to be a good one. Goa have the better team on paper while Northeast United have history against Goa backing them.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com