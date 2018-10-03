ISL 2018-19: "If you can defend better, you are able to attack better," says Jamshedpur FC coach Cesar Ferrando

Gaurav Kadam 03 Oct 2018, 07:38 IST

Cesar Ferrando in action at the touchline during the game [Credits: ISL]

Jamshedpur FC started their second Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on a positive note as they beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Tuesday. Jamshedpur FC's Mario Arques and Pablo Morgado scored in each half as the visitors grabbed all three points on offer.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Jamshedpur FC coach Cesar Ferrando was happy with his team's performance and the ability to deal with the pressure and hit on the counter.

"We played well in the first half, maintained our lines and kept our planned shape and I was happy with the side's performance. Mumbai City pushed us a lot in the second but we dealt with it well by drawing back and defend as was required."

Subashish Roy Chowdhury was the goalkeeper for Jamshedpur FC and he pulled off many saves to keep the Mumbai attackers out. The Spanish coach was impressed with his custodian and said, "My keeper performed very well and did his work well which I expected of him."

Jamshedpur FC's centre-back Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, popularly known as Tiri, was a key player today as he dealt with the attacking threat of Mumbai City FC with his strength and command in the box winning headers and putting in crucial tackles. The coach appreciated Tiri in his comments: "Tiri and Tim Cahill are our captains and important for us. He pushes the team on the pitch and I am very happy with him. I think that if you can defend better, you are able to attack better as well."

Another player who was touted by the coach for his performance on the night was striker Sumit Passi, who has been subject to criticism on social media by the Indian football fans. However, Cesar Ferrando stood by his player and commended Passi for his effort tonight.

"This is my team and I will defend it even if we win or lose. I was very happy with Passi, he worked a lot and had chances to score. He worked for the team and not himself, ran a lot. He was my man of the match today."

Jamshedpur FC travel next to Karnataka to take on Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 7, 2018.