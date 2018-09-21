ISL 2018-19: Inigo Calderon Wants to Prove That Even 36-year-olds Can Get New Contracts

Inigo Calderon is Chennaiyin's oldest player at 36 [Image: ISL]

Last season, Chennaiyin right-back Inigo Calderon walked away with the Fittest Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 Indian Super League season. The Spanish defender, who spent seven years at Brighton & Hove Albion, clocked 1800 minutes last season, completing all 20 games he played.

Aged 36, he wasn't sure he would return to India for another season. However, he signed a one-year extension with the defending champions and looks all set to continue playing at the back for John Gregory.

So what is his motivation to continue playing?

"Well, my age is actually my motivation to continue playing," Calderon said. "I want to prove to everyone that at my age you can still win the title.

"I hope that they can look at me and say, 'There's this guy in India who won the Fittest Player of the Year title and it doesn't matter if you're over 30'. It proves that you can still get a contract if you work hard for it.

"For me, it is a challenge because they expect me to run a lot," he continued. "So I think this can possibly be good for me."

Calderon looking to guide Chennaiyin's youngsters

With Chennaiyin facing a possible fixture crunch in the second half of the season due to their participation in the AFC Cup, squad rotation will be the key.

With nine U-23 players, what can they learn from Calderon who is the senior-most member of the squad?

"I would like the youngsters to have a lot of motivation and discipline," he answered. "How they approach not only every game but also every single training session. That is important when you want to improve.

"I hope that look up at someone like me who still wants to train every single day and looking to win in every single training session. I know I am a senior player and I know I have to be a role model to them."