ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 46 // 28 Oct 2018, 19:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These two will hold the key for their team's success in this bout (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC are making a visit to the fort of the Steel, as Jamshedpur FC hosts the boys from Kerala in Match 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Both the teams are coming after consecutive draws and will, therefore, be fielding for nothing less than three points. Blasters settled for draws against Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos FC, losing four points that could have been in their pocket.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, has played out three consecutive draws after a win in their first match of the season. The Men of Steel had made some good comebacks to clinch a point from situations close to a defeat.

Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC had made good starts to their campaign, but the managers will not be content with the winless streak. Hence, an attacking match of football can be expected at Jamshedpur on Monday.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Match Information

Date: 29 October

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Channels and hotstar.com

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC does not have any injuries or suspensions. The only area of concern for Cessar Ferrando would be the attack. Sumeet Passi, who looked dull against NorthEast United might be replaced with Tim Cahill, which will lead to Michael Soosairaj given another start.

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC would be delighted with the news of Anas Edathodika returning from suspension. But it is interesting to see if David James would take a chance in altering the settled defence, bringing in Anas.

No other changes are expected in the lineup, but the final XI always remains a mystery given the man picking it - David James.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul, Robin Gurung, Pratik Chowdhary, Tiri, Dhanachandra Singh, Mario Arques, Memo, Farukh Choudhary, Carlos Calvo, Michael Soosairaj, Tim Cahill

Kerala Blasters FC (4-4-2): Naveen Kumar, Mohammed Rakip, Sandesh Jhingan, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Lalruatthara, Seiminlen Doungel, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nikola Krcmarevic, Halicharan Narzary, Slavisla Stojanovic, CK Vineeth

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: D-D-D-W-L

Kerala Blasters: D-D-W-L-L

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC: 1

Kerala Blasters: 0

Draws: 1

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Key Players

Jamshedpur FC

If Jamshedpur needs to win the match, they will have to own the midfield. The perfect man for this job is Memo. The Brazilian has been excellent on his role at the central midfield, controlling the pace of the game according to the want. He has so far made 289 passes at an accuracy of 82%. The same sharpness will be required from Memo against Kerala Blasters too.

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC will have to be perfect in attack to win the match. CK Vineeth will be the man assigned to get this done.

Vineeth was given his first start of the season in the last match and he justified the decision with a goal. He is expected to continue doing the same to get the club their second win of the season.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predictions

Both the clubs have seen adequate draws and the fans would be desperate for a result. The managers are sure to come up with varied tactics to get more goals and carry out the lead throughout the game. Though an away, I feel Kerala Blasters might have a slight upper hand going into the match.

Predicted Score: Jamshedpur FC 1-3 Kerala Blasters