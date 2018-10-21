ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters 1-1 Delhi Dynamos - Hits and Flops of the game

Rene Mihelic, Delhi Dynamos midfielder [Image: ISL]

Kerala Blasters were held on their home turf once again. This time it was against Delhi Dynamos, who equalised late on in the game to keep the score line 1-1. This is Kerala’s second successive draw in this edition, despite being on the front foot for most of the game.

Kerala, in their previous match, had conceded in the injury time against Mumbai City FC, through a Pranjal Bhumij strike. Against Delhi, it was Andrija Kaludjerovic who scored in the 84th minute to earn a point for his team.

Kerala climbed up to the second position with five points but must be disappointed not leaving with all the three points from the game. Delhi remained on the eighth position with two points, have much to do in the remaining games to stay in the hunt for semi-finals.

The game got off to a rollicking start with both Kerala and Delhi looking for an early goal, but failed to make their opportunity count as the first half ended without a goal being scored.

The home side were looking more composed in the second half and deservedly got the reward from none other than the homegrown boy CK Vineeth. Slavisa Stojanovic’s corner fell to Matej Poplatnik, who calmly chipped the ball to Vineeth. The Kannur-born controlled the ball superbly with his right foot before turning around completely and poked the ball home with his left.

It was thought Kerala will come out with all the points till a Pritam Kotal cross headed by Kaludjerovic beat Kerala goalkeeper Naveen Kumar.

Let us look at the hits and flops of the match:

Hit: Rene Mihelic

Rene Mihelic did everything on Saturday, except scoring the goal. He defended, attacked, took set-pieces. He was seen everywhere near the ball. He surely lives football whenever he gets on to the pitch.

Mihelic is the backbone of Delhi’s midfield. An attack starts with him. He combined well with his teammates and created chances on a regular basis. He worked tirelessly throughout the match and even took a beautiful shot on goal.

Such is his pace that even Sandesh Jhinghan or Rana Gharami couldn’t keep up with it. He built up a beautiful combination with two of his partners Romeo Fernandes and Lallianzuala Chhangte and more often than not fed the ball to them, who created attacks from the flanks. Chhangte too had a beautiful game today.

