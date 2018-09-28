ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters coach David James confident about his young squad, eyeing their second ever win over ATK

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 69 // 28 Sep 2018, 18:05 IST

David James (left) and Sandesh Jhingan during the pre match press conference

Kerala Blasters FC will begin their the fifth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against an upbeat ATK side at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Blasters coach David James is confident about the prospects of the club and feels that the young group of players will shine in the upcoming season. Unlike ATK’s coach Steve Coppell, David James was involved in the recruitment process of the players, during the pre-match conference he stressed on the fact on how the players were hand-picked for the Indian Super League.

Regarding the recruitment process, David James said: “I was heavily involved in the making of the team. I saw hours and hours of footage and saw into hundreds of players. ATK have brought in players with ISL experience and the players have done well in the ISL, which is good for them. Our model was based on a longer strategy and we signed players on three years contract.”

He added, "I am not only planning to win ISL this season, but looking into future of Kerala Blasters. We’ve got the youngest side in the ISL and the model has to fit across the board. We’ve brought in young foreign talent who will improve and young talent who have come through the system. We’ve got an interesting strategy and it’ll be interesting to see who does what.”

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has parted ways with the team a few days ago, but the former English footballer feels that the legendary cricketer is still very much a part of the team. “Sachin will always be an integral part of KBFC even though he is not a part of it. I am in touch with Sachin after he departed. ‘Blaster’ is basically his nickname, and the colour of the jersey also,” said James.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan, who was also present at the press conference, lauded the efforts of the Indian colts which qualified for the quarterfinals of the AFC U16 championships and also feels that the ISL will help the senior players as well.

"It’s a great achievement from the U16 boys; they are on the brink of qualifying for the world cup on their own merit. Going into the Asian Cup, playing against players like Tim Cahill will only help us. The Indian players will benefit from the ISL. We also have good matches lined up ahead, one against China next month," said Jhingan.

The first match is important for any team, but this is a fixture in whichKerala Blasters FC has under performed. The men in yellow have won just a singleclash against ATK, so Sandesh Jhingan and Co. has some scores to settle. The opening match of this years’ ISL is promising to be a riveting encounter.