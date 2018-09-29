ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters Players Review

The Kerala Blasters squad

With 2-time runners-up medalist and a fan following that makes the world turn their eyes own to the 5-year old league, Kerala Blasters is one of the most loved and followed teams in the Indian Super League.

Hailing from the southern state of Kerala, Blasters, as they are commonly called, is one of the 8 teams who has been part of the ISL from its inception. Runners-up in the first edition followed by a 7th place finish in the second and another runners-up medal in the third before being 6th last season. The Kerala Blasters with all their fans and their huge following are also one of the most inconsistent teams in the league

With the ISL starting in less than a week let's take a closer look at the team in yellow.

Goalkeepers

Born in Punjab on 9th January 1989, Naveen Kuma came through the famed JCT Academy before joining the Pailan Arrows. The goalkeeper has thus far had a nomadic career joining Mohun Bagan, Salgocar, Churchill Brothers and FC Goal in almost 8 years before finally getting some much needed first appearance with FC Goa last season.

The 29-year old who joined the Kerala Blasters this season has made 7 appearances while keeping a clean sheet for 3 of those in his debut ISL season with FC Goa last year.

Arguably the best player for India in the U-17 World Cup Dheeraj was on the 4th of July 2000 in Manipur and is a product of the AIFF Elite Academy.

The 18-year old was part of the Indian Arrows squad for the I-League last season making 6 appearances for the AIFF backed team before terminating his contract in order to attend the trial with Scottish side Motherwell before eventually signing for the team in yellow this year.

It's almost been 4 years since the day a tall lanky young local lad from Nilambur kept an all attacking Brazilian side at bay in the U-17 Subroto Cup final in 2014. With more than 10 clear cut chances thwarted that day Sujith M.S, who was quite impressive throughout the whole tournament, was deservedly given the Goalkeeper of the tournament along with high praise from the Brazilian coach.

The local lad was born on the 2nd of November and is a product of the MSP Academy in Malappuram. A regular in the age groups for Kerala, Sujith is still yet to make his debut for Kerala Blasters after signing for the side last year.

