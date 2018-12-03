ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 72 // 03 Dec 2018, 16:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian Super League comes back to Kochi with the encounter of local stars Kerala Blasters and the Red Miners - Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters are currently 7th on the points table, with 8 points from 9 matches. The team's inability to secure wins have grabbed them down after their victory against ATK in the opening match. Blasters have played out 5 draws and 3 wins, many of which could be easily 3 points if the players had stayed alert. This has affected the spirit of the supporters - claiming about poor management. A win is unavoidable for David James to stay in the league.

Jamshedpur FC has been displaying comparatively better football throughout the league. Though the 'Gaurav Mukhi issue' affected the club, nothing affected them in their 10 matches. Having 3 wins and 6 draws, Jamshedpur are placed 4th on the table (before the start of Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City). A win against Blasters will take them to the 2nd position, securing their position at the top 4.

Match Information

Date: 4 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Team News

Kerala Blasters

Unconfirmed reports state Courage Pekuson as injured. Or else, Blasters has a full squad available. CK Vineeth might get back in the lineup. Club captain Sandesh Jhingan who was benched in the previous match is expected to start against Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC does not have any injuries reported and the suspension remains for Gaurav Mukhi. Farukh Choudhary might replace Sumeet Passi at the attacking front.

Probable Lineups

Kerala Blasters (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Cyril Kali, Zakeer Mundampara, Nikola Krcmarevic, Sahal Abdul Samad, Keziron Kizito, CK Vineeth, Matej Poplatnik

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul, Robin Gurung, Pratik Chowdhary, Tiri, Bikash Jairu, Mario Arques, Memo, Pablo Morgado, Carlos Calvo, Micahel Soosairaj, Farukh Choudhary

Form Guide

Kerala Blasters: D-L-L-L-D

Jamshedpur FC: D-W-L-D-W

Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters:

Jamshedpur FC: 1

Draw: 2

Key Players

Kerala Blasters

Nikola Krcmarevic should do the necessary guarding for the Keralites. The midfielder, mostly seen at the defensive end will play a crucial role in intercepting the balls. Timely blocks and tackles will be necessary from the Serbian when an inexperienced custodian like Dheeraj Singh is in front of the goal.

Jamshedpur FC

Michael Soosairaj will lead the midfield duties for the visitors. If Kerala Blasters fields a young player like Mohammed Rakip in the wing, Soosairaj can become a serious threat with his dribbling skills. As usual, Blasters will have to face numerous attacks from its wings. The 24-year old has scored 3 goals this season.

Predictions

Kerala Blasters is a team very much troubled by the lack of wins. The team is currently under pressure with fan groups losing the temper by the team's performance. If Jamshedpur FC can take advantage of this situation, they will bag 3 points from Kochi.

Predicted Score: Kerala Blasters 0-1 Jamshedpur FC