ISL 2018-19: Lucian Goian hints at future post his Mumbai City FC stint

Naveen
ANALYST
News
264   //    07 Mar 2019, 19:23 IST

Lucian Goian hopes to continue with Mumbai City FC post-2018-19 season. ISL Media
Lucian Goian hopes to continue with Mumbai City FC post-2018-19 season. ISL Media

In 2016 when Lucian Goian first walked into the Mumbai City FC setup, not many knew what he could offer the side. Diego Forlán was the star, and for obvious reasons, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh attracted most of the eyeballs.

But as the season rolled on, the Romanian’s influence was evident as Mumbai went on to stitch together a fine unit that had top goal scorers in Forlán and Chhetri, and a robust defence led by Goian that conceded just eight goals in the regular season, the least by a team that year.

Three years on and Goian is today a vital cog in the Mumbai setup. A leader that the team looks up on the field. He said:

“I have enjoyed my time at the cub so far. The three years have been great,” said Romanian in an exclusive chat with SportsKeeda. “My family is happy, and I like that people here have taken good care of us. Every time I return, they make me feel at home. This has been my second home and I am happy here.”

Over the years, Goian has seen his role in the side evolve too. From being the go-to man in the Mumbai defence, the towering centre-back now also acts as a mentor to the youngsters. A role he admits he enjoys. Goian said:

“Yes of course. Every training session I try to talk to the youngster, give them advice. Tell them when they are doing something wrong. I enjoy that. We have guys who have played the Europa League, the Champions League. We have won trophies. We know what it takes to be on that level. The guys here are good, they listen well and respond well.”

With his contract up at the end of the season, the Romanian isn’t aware of the future as of yet. But there’s no doubt that he would be eager to sign an extension if the club offers him one.

“So far, the club hasn’t committed anything. I am not sure what’s going to happen,” he said.
“So far I have had an amazing time in Mumbai. That’s the most important thing for me. I hope the club is happy with my performance on the pitch and off it as well. That’s my way. I have had three amazing seasons here. I would love to win the trophy for now. Post that, I don’t have an idea. Of course, I want to continue. I love it here. I am not a person who likes to change a lot," he concluded.
