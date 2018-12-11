ISL 2018-19: Need for Away Stand Paramount After Clash Between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC Fans

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 34 // 11 Dec 2018, 15:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai City fans at the Kanteerava Stadium when they faced Bengaluru FC [Image: ISL]

There is always going to be trouble when a handful of away supporters - proud and passionate - encounter a bunch of drunkards - violent and angry - at any stadium.

And if they end up in the same stand, you are guaranteed a fight will break out whenever one of the teams score.

On Sunday, both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC found the back of the net in the span of eight minutes, sending both parties into a frenzy.

The provocation was allegedly from the home supporters, who were in the faces of the West Coast Brigade - outnumbered and outspoken - when Udanta Singh scored the opener for Bengaluru FC. Modou Sougou of Mumbai City FC brought the scores level in the 31st minute and the West Coast Brigade responded with an equally intense celebration.

Now, this is where it all gets murky. There was a fist-fight for sure but we cannot say who hit first. People from the East Upper B stand threw bottles down at the Mumbai City fans and, before you know it, the police and stewards entered the scene.

They took away a couple of people from both sides and had a word with them. Five minutes later, all members of the West Coast Brigade exited the stand and camped in the North Stand, where there were less number of people.

For now, let's forget the 'he said, they said, they did it first, BFC only responded'. Forget that.

This isn't the first time that a fight has broken out among fans of rival teams in a football match. We've already see FC Pune City fans, the Orange Army, complain about ill-treatment from a pack of Gaurs when they faced FC Goa.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FC Goa shift away stand after fan violence

Even in a smaller game like the U-18 Youth League match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, supporters of the Red and Golds turned on the media and the opposition after a childish argument.

This won't be the last time either. But don't lose hope. What this incident can be is a game-changer. A lesson to learn from. Immediate impact.

The West Coast Brigade do not want a standard statement from the club. They want action. FC Goa immediately responded by delegating a separate away stand, while East Bengal half-heartedly said they will allow people only after purchasing a ticket even for their youth games.

Why not set a precedent?

This fracas could change the way that away fans are treated across the various stadia in the country.

It's not like there's an undeliverable demand for ISL tickets for each game. There's no need for any club to fill up the away stand (assuming that all clubs have a separate section for away supporters at least by now).

Even if only a handful of away supporters turn up, it's okay. Let it be. You worry about getting your home supporters for the rest of the stadium.

If you are Kerala Blasters, you have to worry about getting enough supporters to fill up the Manjappada Gallery. Otherwise, all the clubs are sorted this way.

Attaching videos of the violence. You can clearly see the local crowd filled stands that were promised to us as "dedicated Away stand" by @bengalurufc.#LetsFootball #BENMUM #AwayStandsOrAJoke pic.twitter.com/WaUg7fEuAr — West Coast Brigade (@WCBMumbai) December 10, 2018

Suppose a club cannot dedicate an entire stand for the away supporters, then at least bifurcate the two opposing parties.

In this case, the West Coast Brigade were seated occupying seats up to the third or fourth row and were surrounded by BFC fans. When you can have a press box and VIP enclosure, you definitely need to have an enclosure for the away fans.

That's the least those taking the risk of supporting the away team can expect when they are surrounded by a sea of home supporters.

Of late, bouncers (or let's use the fancier word stewards) have just been focusing on telling fans how to behave.

ALSO READ: Sit down and no peeing - problems of being a Delhi Dynamos fan

Instead, station some of them at the space closest to the away fans and let them tell those looking for a fight to calm the hell down and sit. The onus is also on those travelling supporters to be more mindful of their surroundings.

Talking about being mindful, why can't the cops be more sensitive to away fans? Forget your loyalty for 90 minutes and carry on serving and protecting everyone, huh?

The police handled this situation quite well, yet the complainants seem to be unhappy about the tone of the questioning.

Also, when you expect spectators to leave most of their belongings behind - like helmets, bags, water bottles etc - to avoid potentially dangerous objects, is there a way you could filter out those potentially hazardous people?

If this is true, couple of questions to club, ISL and BookMyShow.

1) Why are intoxicated fans allowed inside the stadium? Two layers of security didn't stop them? This isn't the first time either.

2) How were they allowed to bring bottles with them? No pat-down searches? https://t.co/P5lTm8VJte — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) December 10, 2018

Taking a cue from Namma Metro in Bengaluru, who do not allow inebriated folks onto their trains, Bengaluru FC and the rest of the ISL teams too can work something out.

The league organisers can ensure the rules are followed consistently in all the 10 venues.

Lastly, allow fans to be themselves. Do not enforce a kind of behaviour that will help sell the ISL as a successful product. Instead, let the fans show it's a wonderful system.

ALSO READ: Fan Banna Padega comes with conditions applied

It's not for us to tell the well-backed clubs and the tolerant ISL how to run things. But we just did because there have just been too many unnecessary condemnations and investigations about minor scuffles off the pitch.

The fans have spoken now anyway. Now it's time for the ISL to take note.

Advertisement