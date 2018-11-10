ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC - 5 Talking Points

Srijon Choudhury FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 // 10 Nov 2018, 08:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ogbeche failed to produce the goods for NEUFC today [Image: ISL]

NorthEast United FC hosted Mumbai City FC in their sixth round game which was also their third game at home. NorthEast United came into the game after having a five-match unbeaten run. This was their best start to an ISL season in their ISL history.

Despite being unbeaten in the first five games, the Highlanders were not able to win a game at home. They wanted to change that statistic as soon as possible, and Mumbai City provided them with the perfect opportunity.

The match started off in a fast-paced mode with Mumbai taking the lead through a freakish sixth-minute strike from Arnold Issoko to give the Islanders the early lead.

NorthEast United had more than a couple of chances to score but failed to capitalise from the opportunities created. The first half ended with the scoreboard reading 1-0 in favour of the team from the maximum city Mumbai.

The second half started with NorthEast United pushing them hard for the equaliser, but the Mumbai defence stood firm and didn't let anything get past them.

The match ended with 1-0, and thus Mumbai City became the team which stopped the NEUFC juggernaut in this season of the ISL.

On that note, let us take a look at the five talking points from today's game.

#5 Mourinho's philosophy takes the upper hand against Pep Guardiola's total football

Jorge Costa [Image: ISL]

You might be confused as to why we are mentioning Mourinho and Guardiola in a piece regarding the Indian Super League for that one needs to have a background check of both the coaches involved in the game today.

Eelco Schattorie, the NorthEast United gaffer, has openly admitted that he is a fan of the philosophy inspired by Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff. In his sojourn in India which has taken the Dutch coach to places like Kolkata and Guwahati, he has adhered to his philosophy of possession-based football and at times a touch of total football.

Jorge Costa, on the other hand, has the experience of working with someone like Jose Mourinho early on his career something which he admitted has had an immense impact of his style of football. Those familiar with the Special One's style of football would know that he prefers to defend deep and hit teams on the counter and use set pieces to their advantage.

Today in the game it was just that - a reflection of both the coaches' philosophy on the pitch and it just happened that the Portuguese coach occurred to get the upper hand compared to his Dutch counterpart.

NorthEast United had nearly 63% possession of the ball in the first half, but Mumbai had the crucial lead. Jorge Costa again showed it that by playing destructive football in the midfield one could get the better of sides playing possession-based football.

1 / 5 NEXT