ISL 2018-19: Northeast United FC Season Preview,Squad,Starting XI, Prediction

Northeast United FC Owner John Abraham would want his side to make the playoff this season.

Rock Bottom and Northeast United sound synonymous as far as the Indian Super League goes. 'The Highlanders' have been the only Indian Super League franchise not to make the playoffs even once.

The closest Northeast United ever got to the playoffs was during the second season when they missed a knockout berth on their last match day. Things have only gone downhill for the John Abraham owned franchise since then.

Last season was one big disaster for Northeast United as their on-field performance reflected off the field too. The team has lost the confidence of the local football-loving population of the Northeast, and it was evident during the games last season with vast stretches of empty seats visible in the stadium.

This season the NEUFC management have hit the reset button and started from scratch. The team has undergone wholesome management changes including a shuffle in backroom staff. They also have a whole new bunch of players with only six players being retained from the previous squad. They also have an entirely new set of foreign players who have never played in India before.

The Squad

Northeast United have one of the youngest squads in the Indian Super League this season. The average age of the foreign players in the team is just 26 which is as impressive as they get, especially after critics starter calling ISL international players as 'Grandfathers on vacation'.

The Highlanders retained Rehenesh TP, Rowllin Borges, Reagan Singh, Robert Lalthlamuana, Lalthathanga Khawlring and Lalrempuia Fanai. They have been smart in the transfer marker buying quality domestic players like Nikhil Kadam, Girik Khosla, Rupert Nongrum, and Provat Lakra.

Northeast United have also managed to add some experience to the squad in the form of ex India international Gurwinder Singh who has bags of experience in the Indian football circuit. They have also added experienced goalkeeper Pawan Kumar as a back to their first choice keeper Rehenesh TP.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, the ex PSG striker, will be spearheading the Northeast United attack, while Croatian duo of Mato Grgic and Mislav Komorski would be marshalling the defence. Youngsters Agustine Okrah and Juan Mascia will be two other foreigners to watch out for this season.

The full Northeast United FC squad is listed below:

Goalkeepers: Rehenesh TP, Pawan Kumar, Gurmeet

Defenders: Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Keegan Pereira, Pawan Kumar, Provat Lakra, Gurwinder Singh, Robert Lalthlamuana

Midfielders: Jose David Leudo, Federico Gallego, Agustine Okrah, Rowllin Borges, Seityasen Singh, Fanai Lalrempuia, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Simranjit Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Rupert Nongrum.

Forwards: Girik Khosla, Kivi Zhimomi, Juan Cruz Mascia, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The Coach

Eelco Schattorie will be at the helm of affairs in Northeast United FC this season, after assisting ex Chelsea manager Avram Grant last season. Eelco will be assisted by former Pailan Arrows and India U19 coach Arthur Papas.

Eelco was with NEUFC last season too.

Eelco is someone who is not new to Indian football having managed high profile team likes East Bengal before. He was also the gaffer of the then great Prayag United side which was also dubbed as the Galacticos of Indian football given the number of stars present in the team. With Eelco and Arthur in charge, Northeast United can expect some good football as both of them are believers of the beautiful game and love to play proper football and not just kickball stuff.

"I want to build a base for Northeast United so that after getting success they don't take a step backwards but progress from there on." is what Eelco had to say about his ambitions with Northeast United FC.

Eelco and Arthur both like an attacking brand of football and love lining up their teams in a hybrid 4-2-3-1 formation which often changes to a 4-3-3 while attacking.

Northeast United FC Probable XI

Rehenesh TP has been Northeast United's go-to man under the sticks for the past four years, and the Kerala born goalkeeper will again be the shot-stopper for NEUFC. Croatian duo of Mato Grgic and Mislav Komorski will be the first choice centre-backs. Reagan Singh and Robert will play as the wing-backs.

Joseph Leudo and Rowllin Borges will probably start as the central holding midfielders in a 4-2-3-1. Nikhil Kadam, Federico Gallego, and Rupert Nongrum will be the three just behind the striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Northeast United FC predicted lineup this season.

Pre Season Results

Northeast United FC was the only ISL side who didn't go abroad for preseason. They had good reason to stay put in Guwahati and organise their pre-season camp in their base city. Their decision to stay in Guwahati has also helped their international players acclimatise to Indian conditions better.

In the preseason Northeast United played five games winning four of them and losing one.

Below a the results of the five games are listed

Northeast United FC (6) vs (0) Guwahati Town Club

Northeast United FC (4) vs (0) Laban Sports Club

Neroca (1) vs (0) Northeast United FC

Rainbow AC (0) vs (4) Northeast United FC

Northeast United FC (1) vs (0) Minerva Punjab

Prediction for Northeast United FC

Even staunchest optimist fan of Northeast United FC would find it difficult to be convinced that Northeast United FC will be a force to reckon with this season. On paper, the team looks average or just above average and seems to be lacking a proper leader.

The absence of an outright star player could work wonders for them as the focus this season seems to be on teamwork rather than individual brilliance.

Northeast also seem to have a certain amount of luck going into the season as they have quite a few breaks (other than the international breaks) between their games which will allow them to regroup and help players stay fit during the tournament. Small breaks like these in a cramped competition like ISL could be very beneficial for the Highlanders.

Prediction: 5th or 6th position finish.