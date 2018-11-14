ISL 2018-19: Power rankings from the Indian Super League - November

Miku has impressed for Bengaluru FC but does he make our top 10?

It has been 34 matches into the fifth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) and the spectators have already witnessed what the competition has to offer. There have been both surprises and disappointments in the season so far.

From the goal rains of FC Goa to the horrible run of current champions Chennaiyin FC, the league has it all. There have been a few controversies as well, particularly when it comes to refereeing.

While some teams and players have been seriously troubled by these errors, others have carried on without complaints. Big names like Tim Cahill being part of ISL have grabbed headlines but the new prospects like Komal Thatal, Sahal Abdul Samad and Michael Soosairaj haven't disappointed.

The ISL is now in its second international break, a much-needed one for the players. And before the league resumes, let's take a look at Sportskeeda’s Power Rankings (Player Ratings) for the month of November.

#10 Federico Gallego (NorthEast United)

Federico Gallego

Federico Gallego is the first NorthEast United player on the list. The Uruguayan has been playing a perfect second striker with the Highlanders.

Gallego is a key driving force for NEUFC and has played a part in most of their goals. Out of the 10 goals the club has scored, Gallego’s presence was felt in 6 goals - 2 direct and 4 assists.

He has been a regular for NEUFC too - spending 533 minutes on the field over six games. An attacking midfielder making 15 tackles is an impressive stat, the coach can be proud of.

He is one of those high-profile players who joined the ISL after a season with Liverpool Futbol Club in Uruguay in 2017.

The 28-year old is having a golden run in his debut season in India and is sharing a great rapport with Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Based on the number of matches played and contributions made, Gallego deserves to be tenth-best on the list.

Sportskeeda Rating - 27.1

