ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Will FC Pune City finally be able to record a win in this season of ISL? [Image: ISL]

The second international break of the season is over and the football fests are getting back to action in India with Match No.35 of the Hero Indian Super League. Pune City play hosts to Jamshedpur FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.

Refreshing the team standings, Pune City remains at the very bottom - winless in 7 matches. The two points they bagged were two draws against Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos.

What made things worse for the Stallions is that they had to part ways with coach Miguel Angel Portugal earlier this season. Interim coach Pradyum Reddy too hasn't been able to change their fortunes. However, reports state Pune City has reached an agreement with a new manager, but no official declaration is made yet.

The announcement might come at any hour before the game. Whoever their new boss is, nothing less than wins will give the Orange army happy moments for the rest of the season.

Jamshedpur FC has had a relatively better start to the season this time. Though only two wins on board from the seven fixtures, five draws have earned them nine points and a fourth position on the table. Their best day of the season still remains the Goan encounter, when they pulled off a thumping 4-1 victory.

With a clever manager like Cesar Ferrando in the house, a break would do them good to get a rise in the tables. The number of options available is never a cause of concern for the Spanish manager. 23 out of their 25 players have already received playing time and this rotation strategy has helped them keep the morale and form of the players on a good level. It will be interesting how the team manages to come back together after the international break.

FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: 21st November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

FC Pune City

The big news coming from the Pune City camp is the irregular loan deal of Emiliano Alfaro to ATK. This move has opened up a chance for Iain Hume, Pune City's 8th foreigner (not registered with ISL) to be included in the squad. As per reports coming on Tuesday morning, Hume has been registered and is available for the upcoming match. Marcelinho and Adil Khan are two other names very likely to be back in the first XI.

Jamshedpur FC

For Jamshedpur Tim Cahill is known not to be back with the team. Otherwise, the Red Miners have a fully fit and available roster of players to choose from. There are not many changes expected in the lineup from their last outing against Delhi Dynamos, other than the few rotations that might be made.

FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC: Probable Lineups

FC Pune City (4-2-3-1): Kamaljit Singh, Sarthak Golui, Matt Mills, Gurtej Singh, Sahil Panwar, Martin Diaz, Adil Khan, Jonathan Vila, Iain Hume, Ashique Kuruniyan, Marcelinho

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul, Robin Gurung, Pratik Chowdhary, Tiri, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Mario Arques, Pablo Morgado, Michael Soosairaj, Sergio Cidoncha, Gourav Mukhi

FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC: Form Guide

FC Pune City: L-L-D-L-L

Jamshedpur FC: D-W-D-D-D

FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

FC Pune City: 2

Jamshedpur FC: 0

Draw: 0

FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC: Key Players

FC Pune City

Will Iain Hume feature in the game for Pune City? [Image: ISL]

There is only one man the Pune fans will have hope on right now - Iain Hume. If the reports are true, the Canadian is likely to feature in the clash against Jamshedpur. As Hume has been practising with the team for over a month, there is no worry of forming an understanding with the players.

If ISL's all-time top scorer appears in the Orange colours, things will change for Pune City. The attack will find a sharpness when the 35-year old combines with Marcelinho. Thus, Hume will be the key player in Pune team sheet, if he is on the field.

Jamshedpur FC

Sergio Cidoncha will be the most important man on the ground for Jamshedpur FC, at Pune. The Spaniard, who is well rotating between the roles of a striker, second striker and midfielder can be a nasty headache for the opposition defenders. With already 3 goals and 3 assists against his name, Cidoncha has announced his arrival and will only improve his form, as the game resumes. To lock the 28-year old should be the primary objective of the Pune City defenders.

FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC: Predictions

A quick prediction would be difficult after a league break. However, if Pune City hasn't been able to do some wonders behind the scene during the one week, things will remain unfavourable for them. Still, if Iain Hume makes it to the lineup, a change in mindset can be expected, which can attract at least a draw.

Predicted Score: FC Pune City 1-1 Jamshedpur FC