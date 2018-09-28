ISL 2018-19: Roundup of first four seasons

Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after lifting the trophy of ISL 2017-18

The Indian Super League (ISL) is the most loved football tournament in India. The league was conceptualized in 2013 and the inaugural edition took place in 2014. It featured eight teams -- Atlético de Kolkata (now ATK), Chennaiyin, Delhi Dynamos, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United, FC Pune City -- with each of them playing in a double round robin format. Since then, the ISL has witnessed some of the greatest names in world football donning the jerseys of its clubs.

It will be interesting to do a roundup of all the four seasons and test our knowledge before the fifth edition kicks off.

#1 ISL 2014 (Champions - Atletico de Kolkata)

Elano became the top scorer of the season with eight goals to his name (Image Credits - ISL)

There were eight teams in the inaugural edition with each team playing the other twice in the league stage and having a total of 14 matches initially. Chennaiyin FC were the table toppers with 23 points to their name, with FC Goa, Atlético de Kolkata, and Kerala Blasters being the other three teams which secured the playoff spots.

The Marina Machans scored the maximum number of goals -- 24 -- in the league stage while Kerala Blasters were the team to concede the least number of goals at 11. ISL 2014 witnessed a lot of well-known Marquee players such as Luis García (ATK), Elano (Chennaiyin), Del Piero (Delhi), Robert Pires (Goa), and David James (Kerala) playing on Indian soil. Elano became the top scorer of the season with eight goals to his name. A total of 129 goals were scored in the 61 matches played, averaging 2.11 goals per game.

The semifinals were played in two legs. The first one was between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC while Atlético de Kolkata and FC Goa locked horns in the second.

While Kerala made it through to the finals courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate scoreline, the Kolkata-based franchise made it through by winning 4-2 on penalties after both the semifinal legs were dead rubbers and ended in 0-0 draws.

The summit clash was set up between Atletico de Kolkata and Kerala Blasters, which the former won by a slim 1-0 margin with Mohammed Rafique being the goal scorer. Mohammed also became the hero of the match.

The Canadian Iain Hume, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Stiven Mendoza, and Koke were some of the star performers of the inaugural edition.

The first season was a grand success and extremely well presented by the broadcasters. It left the Indian football fans wanting for more and eagerly waiting for the next one to kick off.

