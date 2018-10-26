ISL 2018/19: "The team is still evolving," says ATK coach Steve Coppell after the win over Chennaiyin FC

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 43 // 26 Oct 2018, 23:58 IST

The Steve Coppell led side are slowly getting their rhythm back (Image Courtesy: ISL)

ATK secured their first home win of the ISL 2018-19 season by having the better of Chennaiyin FC by a 2-1 margin at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday evening.

The Steve Coppell led side are slowly getting their rhythm back and is currently placed at the fourth position in the table with seven points from five games.

Steve Coppell was very pleased with the outcome of the match and feels that the team is evolving day by day.

“I think for every team to win at home, it makes you feel good. Obviously, we lost the first two games and this win was a big one for us tonight. The team is still evolving and is slowly taking shape. The more games we play, the more the players are put under the microscope and the more you see who responds well. You can then accordingly shape the team even more. I think it’s’ happening (team gelling together)”, said the Englishman during the post-match press conference.

ATK were 2-0 up within the first 15 minutes of the play. Nigerian goal machine Kalu Uche scored in the third minute while John Johnson doubled the lead with a header in the 13th minute.

Since then, ATK’s attacks got subdued a little and only got a few clear chances in the remainder of the match, but Coppell feels that the early 2-0 lead turned the tides in their favour.

Regarding the matter, Coppell said,

“Yes without a doubt. In a way, going 2-0 in front, human nature kicks in and you start protecting the lead. We were thinking about protecting what we’ve got. Especially after the got the goal, we shrank a little bit. We were so intent on trying to keep the lead rather than making it 3-1 on the day.”

Chennaiyin FC would be rather disappointed with their display against ATK on Friday. In spite of being two goals down, they scored a goal within five minutes.

Following which, they showed immense character throughout the match but their finishing let was not good enough. Although, their coach John Gregory blamed the defence for the loss.

“I could always rely on my back four and my goalkeeper not conceding a goal last season. We won the ISL because of our strong defence. We didn’t score many but didn’t concede many either. The defence has been our Achilles heel this year. We haven’t defended as well as we should. It’s our defensive mistakes that have cost us and given games to the opposition,” said Gregory following the defeat.

Chennaiyin FC is in deep trouble right now, with just a single point from five matches. They are scheduled to play against Mumbai City FC on November 3. Meanwhile, ATK will play host to Bengaluru FC this coming Wednesday.