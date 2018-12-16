×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL 2018-19: "Delhi's first win will bring a smile to the players' faces," says Josep Gombau

Virendra Karunakar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
43   //    16 Dec 2018, 08:16 IST

Josep Gombau
Josep Gombau

Delhi Dynamos finally registered their first win of the Indian Super League season as they emerged 3-1 victors over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Goals from Daniel Lalhlimpuia in the first half and Bikramjit Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar in the second proved too much for Chennaiyin, who suffered more home misery. The result leaves Chennai still without a home win this season.

Delhi coach Josep Gombau was very pleased with the result and said after the match: “I think it was very important for us this win. It's our first win. To go into the break with this feeling is good.”

Gombau felt his team fully deserved the win.

“We deserve to win with the kind of football we played. Today we win. It’s good for the players' confidence.”

He also spoke about how this is a long-term project for him and the club. “It’s just a game, nothing big, but it will bring a smile to the players. There are a lot of young players in the team. Good for them. Sometimes you need results to prove that they are working well," said Gombau.

Despite the team being near the bottom of the table in the league, Gombau expressed hope that the win would serve as preparation for a good second half and a successful cup run. 

“The goal of our club is to win our remaining games. To have a strong and competitive team. The Super Cup will be a trophy we would target.”

He stressed repeatedly on the importance of time to get the squad right.

Advertisement

“We have three more months to develop the team. This project is a long-term project.”

Gombau also praised the progress of two of his goalscorers – Nandha and Daniel – who he revealed had come to pre-season training injured.

“I think they have developed a lot. They joined us just two weeks before the start. They came injured from their national U-23 duty. They were initially only doing rehab then started training.”

“It seems very far away but this was two months ago. Since then, they have improved very well. So I’m very happy with them," he finished.

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Delhi Dynamos FC Bikramjit Singh
Virendra Karunakar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos playing good football despite...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Is Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau's job...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Why Delhi Dynamos will be the surprise...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Rene Mihelic: 'Delhi Dynamos as Good as...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 3 reasons why Delhi Dynamos FC drew with FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC on top but coach Carles Cuadrat...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos Season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos FC 0 - 0 Chennaiyin FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Delhi Dynamos FC - Hits...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast United FC- 5...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us