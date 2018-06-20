ISL 2018: New home kit launched by Bengaluru FC, drawing mixed reactions from their fans.

Not everybody is happy with the latest Bengaluru FC home strip.

Bengaluru FC's new kit (Image credit: Bengaluru FC E-shop)

Last year's runners-up Bengaluru FC have launched their new home kit ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season. The new kit is predominantly Blue with Red features, a detail which has drawn mixed reactions from the fans.

Bengaluru FC started an elaborate campaign a few days ago featuring a 'Blue Box' whose contents were hidden, creating a lot of buzz amongst its fans on Twitter. Several of the Bengaluru players, including captain Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, tweeted about the mysterious blue box, letting the fans' imagination run wild.

Wonder what's inside this mysterious blue box? 🤔

The contents of the blue box have since been revealed and as expected it is the new Bengaluru FC home kit.

The new kit of the Blues follows tradition, being predominantly blue with shades of red. The kit is once again made by Puma and sponsored by JSW, Bengaluru FC's parent company.

Bengaluru FC also posted an elaborate video on their official Facebook page for the kit reveal, dedicating the latest strip to everyday heroes.

However, not everybody is happy with the new home kit. A lot of fans have voiced their displeasure, calling the new kit a letdown on the previous one. The new Red swish on the kit has not been widely accepted, with some people remarking about how the new kit reminds them of the Delhi Daredevils strip.

Such a great initiative by @bengalurufc to use their new home jersey to raise awareness about road safety... #indianfootball

Bengaluru FC have been one of India's strongest footballing sides ever since their inception in 2013. Since their origin, they have won two league titles, two federation cups, and one Indian Super Cup.

The Blues were also the first side to make the jump from I-League to Indian Super League, which they did before the 2017/18 season. Bengaluru also enjoyed a stunning debut campaign, finishing at top of the table during league stage but losing the final to eventually finish second.

Once again, the JSW-owned side will look to claim the top spot as they look forward to the latest ISL campaign with the launch of their new kit.