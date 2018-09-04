ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC announce Mailson Alves as captain for the upcoming season

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 288 // 04 Sep 2018, 17:43 IST

Mailson Alves in action for the Marina Machans last season

What's the story?

Chennaiyin FC officially announced their new captain as Mailson Alves, who plays as a Centre-Back for them since the previous season.

In case you didn't know...

The 30-year-old Brazilian started his career at Portimonense, which then used to play in the second-highest division of the Portuguese football league system. After a solitary season there, he decided to move back to his country and play for clubs there.

Mailson played for multiple clubs such as Campinense, Porto Alegre, Tombense, Bragantino, and Tupi FC in Brazil before finally moving to Chennaiyin FC in 2015 and getting his taste of the Indian Super League and Indian football.

After playing at the Marina Machans for a season, the defender moved back to Brazil and played for Volta Redonda, then to NorthEast United and back to Volta Redonda. After juggling between these two clubs, Mailson Alves moved back to Chennaiyin before the start of the previous season and has decided to stay for the upcoming one as well.

The heart of the matter

Chennaiyin FC, announced via Twitter, that Mailson Alves will be leading the team for the upcoming season.

The number 27 for the defending Champions, Mailson had proved his mettle as a centre-back last season. Playing in 19 matches, Mailson came up with crucial interceptions and blocks in each match.

Portuguese professional Henrique Sereno had captained Chennaiyin to becoming champions last time around, and this time the onus lies on Mailson Alves to produce a similar feat.

What's next?

The Brazilian is one player who is capable of leading from the front (back in this case) and it will be interesting to see how he brings the team together, hoping to replicate the exceptional performance of the previous season.

The Reigning ISL Champions have also been active in the transfer market, adding the likes of veteran Palestinian footballer Carlos Salom, Zohmingliana Ralte, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, playmaker Andrea Orlandi, and Eli Sabia to their arsenal.

The Marina Machans already look like a formidable squad but time will tell if they can become the first ISL side to retain the title in consecutive seasons.

Do you think Chennaiyin have made the correct choice to select Mailson Alves as their captain? Do share your opinions in the comments section below.