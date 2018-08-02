ISL 2018: Ex-Swansea City captain Angel Rangel seen training with Bengaluru FC in Spain

Angel Rangel

What's the story?

Bengaluru FC have mesmerised one and all with their performances in their maiden Indian Super League season, especially with the presence of exciting foreign talents like striker Nicolas 'Miku' Fedor, midfielder Erik Paartalu, or their latest signing, winger Chencho Gyeltshen.

Most recently, however, more transfer rumours were sparked off, after pictures of former Swansea City captain Angel Rangel surfaced on the internet. Interestingly, Rangel was seen wearing Bengaluru FC training kit, during the Blues' training stint in Valencia, Spain.

We have elite company in Valencia where former @SwansOfficial skipper and club legend @arangelz is spending a few days training with the Blues, and the boys are making the most of his experience! #BluesInSpain pic.twitter.com/2byMHh0Xov — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 1, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Rangel is one of the most well-known names for Premier League fans over the years, having played for Swansea City in the English top tier. The Spaniard had spent more than a decade at the Welsh club, and even went on to captain the Swans last year, after Leon Britton's retirement.

The heart of the matter

The Blues are currently preparing for the upcoming season, where they will be playing in the ISL and in the knockout stages of the AFC Cup, where they are set to face-off against Turkmen football club Altyn Asyr over two legs, later this month.

Really enjoying the sessions and the fantastic team spirit you have here!👌🏼 https://t.co/kdmatYajeb — Àngel Rangel (@arangelz) August 2, 2018

As part of their preparations for the upcoming tournaments, Bengaluru FC are currently training at the Masia La Grava facility in Valencia, where Rangel has also been spotted training with them.

Angel Rangel seen hitting the gym with the Bengaluru FC players in Spain.

While this may have sparked off a number of rumours, the former fullback is merely training with the Blues during the pre-season, the club confirmed.

What's next?

Rangel, 35, is well past the prime of his career. To add to that, he is currently without a club, after he parted ways with Swansea at the end of the last season. While Bengaluru fans may be a tad bit excited about a possible transfer, it is unlikely that the Blues will sign him, especially with the presence of two of the best Indian right fullbacks in their ranks -- Rahul Bheke and Rino Anto.

Should Bengaluru FC go try to sign Rangel despite the presence of two quality right backs in their ranks? Let us know what you think, in the comments section.