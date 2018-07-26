ISL 2018: FC Pune City complete the double signing of Nikhil Poojari and Alwyn George

Alwyn George warming up for former club Bengaluru FC

What's the story?

FC Pune City have strengthened their squad by signing midfielders Alwyn George and Nikhil Poojari for the upcoming season. George signs for Pune from fellow ISL side Bengaluru FC, while Poojari completes a move from I-League side East Bengal FC.

In case you didn't know...

22-year-old Nikhil Poojari has just one professional season under his belt. He dressed up in the colours of East Bengal during the 2017-18 season and helped the Red and Golds achieve a decent finish in the I-League.

George, on the other hand, is more experienced. Capped eight times by India, the attacking midfielder has represented Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Dempo, and Pailan Arrows on a club level.

The heart of the matter

FC Pune City announced the arrival of George and Poojari via Twitter. Both the players join Robin Singh as the new signings for Pune ahead of the 2018-19 Indian Super League season.

In Poojari, Pune City have found one of the best Indian midfield prospects. The midfielder is just twenty-two and found the right form for East Bengal last season. Owing to his form, Poojari was called up for the national side.

One of India's prodigious midfielders', Nikhil Poojari, has joined our ranks for the Hero @IndSuperLeague season 5⃣#BleedOrange #RakhtKesari pic.twitter.com/2TnfMKgTws — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) July 26, 2018

Pune's second signing of the day Alwyn George has also been capped by India several times.

A midfielder par excellence, welcoming Alwyn George to FC Pune City ⚡️#BleedOrange #RakhtKesari pic.twitter.com/EDXBEdQJhQ — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) July 26, 2018

The Stallions have fallen behind the other ISL clubs in the transfer market but are now making moves to strengthen their squad. The double signing of George and Poojari shows Pune's intent of repeating last year's high finish.

What's next?

FC Pune City finally rose above mediocrity last time around, as they finished in a playoff spot for the first time in their history. The Stallions came in fourth during the league stage but were knocked out in the playoffs by Bengaluru FC.

Pune will hope to continue with their recent uprising, and slowly progress towards the top of the summit. For that, the Stallions have made some moves in the transfer market. Time will tell whether Pune can recreate their 2017-18 heroics, and once again finish in a playoff spot.

Will Poojari and George help Pune City finish in a decent position? Do let us know in the comments below.