ISL 2018: FC Pune City retain Gurtej Singh, Kamaljit Singh and Chhauntea Fanai

Gurtej Singh, Kamaljit Singh and Chhauntea Fanai

The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City retained defenders Gurtej Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai and goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for the 2018-19 season.

On retaining the three Indian players, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Gurtej has revelled in the role of defender last season with consistent ball clearing skills and coordination with the midfield and we believe he has the potential to become one of our top defenders. Lalchhuanmawia is a seasoned defender with many years of experience in top flight football and we are counting on him to bring in a lot of solidarity to our defence.”

On Kamaljit, Gaurav said,”Kamaljit did a great job when he got his chances at the beginning of the season. His control and communication on the field and attitude off it contributed a lot to the team’s overall growth. With him and Vishal in our ranks, we have two of the best young goalkeepers in the country.”

Gurtej who began his football career with JCT played for Pailan Arrows, Churchill Brothers, Bengaluru FC and Fateh Hyderabad. Last season, he made 18 appearances and scored his first ever professional career goal for FC Pune City.

Kamaljit started with AIFF Academy before joining Sporting Club de Goa in 2014. The custodian played the first three games of 2017-18 season.

Lalchhuanmawia better known as Chhuantea started his career with Shillong Lajong in 2014 and thereafter moved to Bengaluru FC in 2015. The Mizoram-born player made his Indian National Team debut in 2015 and also turned up for Mumbai City FC. He played nine games in the last season with the club.

On continuing his association with FC Pune City, Gurtej said, “It was a great learning curve for me last season and to play 18 games with experienced pros made a world of difference to my confidence. My energies are focused to improve on my game further and help the team’s cause.”

Kamaljit, on his extension, said, “It was my first ISL and to start early on in the season and then train with some of the best in business was a great experience for me. We want to better what we did last season and make it count. ”

Chhuantea expressed his desire to play more often in the coming season. “In the coming season, I wish to contribute more than what I did last season. The fact that I am staying back is because I am committed to the team’s cause and eagerly looking forward to the coming season.”