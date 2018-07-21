ISL 2018: Jamshedpur FC announce Cesar Ferrando as the new head coach

R - Cesar Ferrando (Image Credits - Jamshedpur FC Twitter)

What's the story?

Jamshedpur FC have finally named Steve Coppell's replacement for the upcoming season. Former Atletico Madrid manager Cesar Ferrando Jimenez has signed with the 'Men of Steel' to act as their head coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

In case you didn't know...

Cesar Ferrando Jimenez has been circulating in the Spanish leagues for a long time now. He started as a player and played for several Spanish clubs, most notably Valencia. His coaching accolades include leading La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Jamshedpur FC announced via Twitter that they have appointed former Atletico Madrid manager Cesar Ferrando Jimenez as their new head coach. The Spaniard replaces the outgoing Steve Coppell, who had signed for ATK earlier.

Ferrando began his managerial career in his native country Spain. His first taste of the sidelines came at UD Tavernes, before moving on to Gandia.

At the start of the century, the Spaniard signed on as the manager of Valencia B, a team he had previously represented in his playing days. His big break as manager came when Atletico Madrid came calling. However, under him, Atletico did not do well and as a result, Ferrando was relieved of his duties.

Ferrando would go on to manage several other La Liga sides such as Albacete, Elche, and Gimnastic.

After signing for Jamshedpur, here's what Ferrando had to say, "Our main objective will be to give our best every day at every training session and make the team compete at the highest level every game we play.

"We will focus and prepare game by game as each game will be treated as a final with hard work, passion, sacrifice, effort, teamwork and humility. Success for me in this season will be to play good football. We hope to implement a strong and unique football model to make the team more competitive in the league and make the supporters enjoy during the season."

What's next?

Jamshedpur FC enjoyed a decent debut campaign as they finished fifth on the league table, missing the playoff spot by four points.

Ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League campaign, Jamshedpur face a tough task as they lost manager Steve Coppell to ATK. With Cesar Ferrando at the helm, the Men of Steel will look to start from scratch and finish as high as possible.

