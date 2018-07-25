ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Pawan Kumar

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 440 // 25 Jul 2018, 20:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pawan Kumar makes a save during warm-up as Karanjit Singh looks on

What's the story?

NorthEast United officially announced Punjab-born goalkeeper Pawan Kumar as their latest signing.

In case you didn't know...

The 28-year-old Pawan started his career at JCT, before moving on to Air India FC, and then Salgaocar SC -- staying at the three clubs for a solitary season each.

The talented goalkeeper was then roped in by Bengaluru FC and stayed with the club from 2013 to 2015. The Blues loaned the keeper to Chennaiyin FC for a brief period towards the end of 2015.

The Marina Machans were impressed with the Gurdaspur-born player and decided to sign him. The 28-year-old was loaned to Mumbai FC and Mohun Bagan AC for brief periods as he could was unable to get much playing time at the Chennai-based club.

The heart of the matter

The new signing was announced on the official Twitter handle of NorthEast United FC in the similar 'quiz fashion' in which they had announced their previous players.

Hailing from Punjab, this shot-stopper has won both the I-League and recently, the @IndSuperLeague title as well.



Can you guess this signing? #8States1United #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/InjgjYOaVL — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) July 25, 2018

And that's number 4!



The former Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper, Pawan Kumar, signs for #NEUFC as we gear up for the upcoming @IndSuperLeague season. #8States1United #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/bvvbh3Yla1 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) July 25, 2018

Karanjit Singh was the first choice for the Marina Machans and Pawan Kumar failed to get the much-needed playing time at the club, starting only in a solitary match in the ISL.

What's next?

The talented Pawan Kumar will hope to get some crucial playing time in his new club --NorthEast United FC.

The Highlanders finished the previous season at the bottom of the table. Their keeper TP Rehenesh leaked in 25 goals in 17 matches. However, he can not be the only one to blame as their defence was also not up to the mark as well. The Highlanders have roped in promising players such as the defender Gurwinder Singh, dynamic striker Kivi Zhimomi, and winger Nikhil Kadam. They are already looking like a better side. Only time will tell how the new players bond with each other and whether or not they affect their performance of the club in the coming season.

Will Pawan Kumar be a game-changer for NorthEast United FC? Do let us know what you think in the comments section below.