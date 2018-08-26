Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogbeche

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
522   //    26 Aug 2018, 15:08 IST

Bartholomew Ogboche will hope to carry his form from Willem II onto his career with NEUFC
Bartholomew Ogboche will hope to carry his form from Willem II onto his career with NEUFC

What's the story?

NorthEast United FC has signed Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogbeche as their first foreign signing ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, in a bid to strengthen their side from that which finished with the wooden spoon in the previous 2017-18 edition of the Indian Super League.

The Nigerian, who finished as Willem II's second highest goal scorer with 10 goals in 20 appearances this year as part of Eredivisie, Netherlands' professional football league will now be partnering the likes of Rowllin Borges, Kivim Zhimomi at NorthEast United FC in the upcoming season of the ISL.

In case you didn't know

The 33-year old forward's addition comes after the Highlanders signed midfielder Rupert Nongrum, promising defenders Provat Lakra and Pawan Kumar, Girik Khosla and talented forward Kivi Zhimomi.

Heart of the Matter

An experienced forward, Ogbeche has already tasted tremendous success across various leagues in the world. During his youth years, the Nigerian represented Paris Saint-Germain's first team from 2001-2005 and during those years also played for Bastia and Metz on loan.

Apart from this, Ogbeche has also represented Al-Jazira, Spanish club Valladolid and has also played for Middlesbrough F.C for a season from 2011-12. From 2014-16, Ogbeche represented SC Cambuur, a club in the Netherlands before he shifted to Willem II in 2016 and went on to make 38 appearances for them, netting the ball 12 times in those games.

During his time at PSG, the forward also went on to represent Nigeria in eleven matches, scoring three times.

What's next?

After a disappointing show last time around, NorthEast United FC will hope for a change in fortunes under Dutch-based head coach Eelco Schattorie while also learning some tricks of the trade from ex-coach Avram Grant, who will now play the role of the mentor and technical advisor.



Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
A batting all-rounder in gully cricket who takes inspiration from the evolving world of sport to pen down thoughts and share the love of sports!
