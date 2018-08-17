Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: NorthEast United name Eelco Schattorie as new head coach

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
443   //    17 Aug 2018, 19:26 IST

Schattorie was previously the assistant coach of NorthEast United
Schattorie was previously the assistant coach of NorthEast United

What's the story?

NorthEast United have promoted assistant coach Eelco Schattorie to the position of head coach for the 2018/19 Indian Super League season. Previous rumours indicated that Schattorie was set for another year as the assistant coach.

However, those rumours were all quashed today after NEUFC's announcement.

In case you didn't know...

The Dutch coach has a huge resume filled with different coaching expeditions. His expertise in managing players and tactics led him to various parts of the world, including Bahrain, Oman, and Ghana.

Schattorie also has considerable experience coaching in India, after he managed sides such as East Bengal and United Sports Club.

The heart of the matter

NorthEast United FC have confirmed the appointment of Eelco Schattorie as their new head coach. The Highlanders announced their decision via Twitter.

Previous rumours indicated that Schattorie couldn't take up the role of the head coach after NorthEast was denied the permission by Football Sports Development Limited. It was also rumoured that the Highlanders had instead chosen to appoint Arthur Papas as their new coach. However, both the rumours have proven to be false.

Schattorie will continue to work with Avram Grant, who recently returned to NorthEast United as their new Technical Advisor.

What's next?

NorthEast United have been one of the most disappointing sides of the Indian Super League. The only side to represent a region rather than a state, the Highlanders have been the only original side not to finish in a playoff spot yet.

However, NorthEast will be hoping to turn over a new leaf with the appointment of Eelco Schattorie. The Dutch coach is already familiar with both the players and the hierarchy of the club, as well as the Indian footballing structure and could finally be the one to end NorthEast's playoff drought.

Will the fortunes of NorthEast United finally change under new head coach Eelco Schattorie? Do let us know in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018 East Bengal NorthEast United FC Eelco Schattorie Indian Football
