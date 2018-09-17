ISL 2018 tickets: How to book it online

The cash-rich tournament is all set to undergo it's longest season spanning across six months

The fifth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is less than two weeks away as the cash-rich tournament is all set to undergo it's longest season spanning across six months.

The tournament is all set to kick-off on September 29 with ATK hosting Kerala Blasters in the iconic Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

With ten teams vying for the coveted title, the cash-rich franchisee tournament is all set to be a close affair. The league organisers have reduced the number of foreigners to seven leaving room for more Indian talents to bask in the spotlight.

Teams have roped in big names like Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur), Chencho Gyeltshen (Bengaluru FC) and Carlos Pena (FC Goa), who have been consistent in International and Indian Football in recent times.

ATK and Chennaiyin FC would be eyeing their third title while NorthEast United still await their first ever Top 4 Finish.

Also Read: ISL 2018-19: Head Coaches of all 10 ISL teams

Kerala Blasters would also be keen to push themselves and clinch the title after two heart-breaking runners-up finishes in 2014 and 2016.

The average attendance of the league took a hit in the previous season with the numbers slumping to 15,047 from figures like 21,003 (2016), 27,111 (2015) and 24,357 (2014) which has prompted the organizers to scrap the afternoon games and shift the evening kick-off timings to 7:30 PM IST.

Also Read: ISL 2018-19: Full list of foreign players in all ISL teams

The tickets have been released for the tournament by different ticket selling agencies in partnership with the franchisees. Here are all the ticket details hyperlinked to the selling website :

1) ATK - BookMyShow

2) NorthEast United - Details awaited

3) Jamshedpur FC - Details awaited

4) Delhi Dynamos - PayTM/Insider

5) Chennaiyin FC - BookMyShow (Only Season Tickets available as of now)

6) Bengaluru FC - BookMyShow

7) Kerala Blasters - PayTM/Insider

8) FC Pune City - Details awaited

9) Mumbai City FC - Details awaited

10) FC Goa - PayTM