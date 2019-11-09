ISL 2019-20: 11-year-old injured after falling off the East Stand during Kerala Odisha stalemate

Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC's game was marred by an off-field injury to an 11-year-old

What’s the story?

A Kerala Blasters source has confirmed to Sportskeeda that an 11-year-old boy fell from the East Stand at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi during the Indian Super League fixture between the Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC on the 8th of November. The child has since then received medical treatment and is currently in stable condition, much to everyone's relief.

In case you didn’t know

Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC played out a dour goalless stalemate at Kochi on Thursday wherein both sides created very little of note. Subsequently, there weren’t many talking points from the game apart from a penalty that the hosts were denied when Sahal Abdul Samad went over Narayan Das’ challenge in the box.

Apart from that penalty appeal, there were a host of injuries as Aridane Santana, Jairo Rodrigues, Marcos Tebar and Messi Bouli all went off injured.

The heart of the matter

During the game, an unfortunate incident occurred off the pitch when an 11-year-old kid fell from the East Stand at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

In the wake of his injury, the boy was immediately given medical treatment and it has been confirmed reliably that he is currently in stable condition. Following the incident, the Kerala Blasters have assured that they would be taking care of all expenses that would accrue for the treatment of the youngster.

What’s next?

The child is in stable condition and he is expected to make a full recovery in the coming days. Although all the details about the unfortunate incident remain unclear at this stage, the Kerala Blasters could make an official announcement in the coming hours about the same.