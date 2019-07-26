×
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa sign Aiban Dohling from Shillong Lajong

Mohak Arora
ANALYST
News
43   //    26 Jul 2019, 20:40 IST

Aiban Dohling signs for FC Goa (Photo: Twitter)
Aiban Dohling signs for FC Goa (Photo: Twitter)

What's the story?

FC Goa have signed the 23-year old defender Aiban Dohling from Shillong Lajong after he impressed for the Shillong-based side in the 2018-19 season.

In case you didn't know

Dohling made 19 appearances for Shillong Lajong in the 2018-19 season and heavily impressed everyone while playing in multiple positions during the season.

He was the second captain of the I-League club during the 2018-19 season and signing him has been a statement for the Indian Super League club.

The heart of the matter

The 23-year old Aiban Dohling has signed a two-year contract with the ISL club and will be bolstering the defense of the Sergio Lobera managed team.

Dohling has the ability to play out the ball from the back and initiate attacks and he said that FC Goa's playing style was one of the main reasons he opted to sign for the Goan club.

Dohling said “I am very pleased to have joined FC Goa because I love their style of play and I think I can make a contribution with the way that I like to pass and play with the ball. It is a big reason as to why I chose FC Goa as the team to join."

Apart from great footwork, Dohling is also known for his long-throw speciality which can harm a lot of ISL defenses in the coming season.

What's next?

The ISL 2018-19 runners-up were phenomenal in attack last season but lacked solidity at the back as witnessed in some away games during the season.

The versatile 23-year old defender mainly plays as a centre back but can also play in the either of the full back positions if required. Dohling would certainly bring solidity to the FC Goa squad and help them mount another title challenge.

Tags:
Shillong Lajong Football Club FC Goa
