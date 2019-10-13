ISL 2019-20: Five Indian players to watch out for

Jobby Justin was trained by Alejandro Menendez at East Bengal and has grown as a player with time.

The Indian national team drew 0-0 with the Asian champions Qatar at their home. Well, this may not sound very significant but in hindsight, it speaks volumes about how far Indian Football has come from the days of losing to sides like Nepal to giving the continental giants a run for their money.

A more settled football calendar, more friendlies, better marketing and improved training facilities over the last few years have contributed to the rise in quality of football aWhile they have suffered losses against Syria, Curacao and Tajikistan, the overall overview does indicate a slow but steady growth of India's brand of football

Indian players now have strict diet regimens followed by disciplined training as well as off-season schedules. With the clubs getting serious about the game and investing in modern training facilities, a large pool of quality footballers have come to the fore for India.

With that in mind, we will take a look at five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League.

#5 Udanta Singh

Udanta Singh's pace down the wings will be helpful for Bengaluru FC.

One of the most important and prolific names in Indian football for some time, Udanta Singh will be one to watch in the familiar blue of Bengaluru FC. Udanta Singh has featured in 39 games in the Indian Super League, scoring six goals and assisting ten times.

He has always been a pivotal member of the Bengaluru FC sides which won the I-League, Federation Cup, Super Cup and the Indian Super League. He has been a part of the Indian national team as well since 2016.

Udanta's quick bursts of pace always comes handy for the team he plays for. With wing play, being one of the most implemented playing styles in Indian football, a quick winger like him will always be important for any team. Udanta combining with Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan for the Blues will surely be a treat to watch for the fans and pundits alike.

