ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC 0-1 FC Goa | 5 Hits and Flops as The Gaurs clinched a narrow away victory

Manvir Singh

FC Goa managed to clinch three points from Hyderabad FC after a combined team effort outperformed the hosts at the G.M.C Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad. Manvir Singh did the job again for Sergio Lobera, coming on from the bench in the second half to score the solitary goal of the game.

The Gaurs were forced to start the game without Ferran Corominas at the striking end. Though Hyderabad tried to gain control of the game in the early minutes, Goa responded well through a clinical midfield outing. The hosts' woes deepened when they were forced to replace Marko Stankovic in the early minutes due to an injury.

In the second half, Sergio Lobera brought in the much-needed change in attack by introducing Manvir Singh. The striker connected Brandon Fernandes' corner from the right to get past Kamaljit Singh and find the game's winning goal.

Despite conceding, Phil Brown's men put up an impressive shift, particularly at the back. The midfield came in numbers to support the defenders to clear their lines. It was again at the offensive end that HFC forgot the basics as they had very little activity inside the box. Even though the hosts attempted a late resurgence, the end product was still far away.

Now, we look at the hits and flops from FC Goa's victory away from home.

#Hit - Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes is rightly called the future of Indian national team's midfield. The 25-year old had an excellent outing in the centre of the park for the visitors. Fernandes was somehow involved in most of Goa's attacks and opened five chances for his team.

He maintained an impressive passing accuracy again as he finished with 55 passes at an accuracy of 73%. When Hyderabad laid a solid defence line, Brandon took the game to the flanks and sent in four crosses into the box.

Manvir Singh's winning header also came from the midfielder's corner-kick. His perfect vision and ability to play in different positions makes him an indispensable member of Lobera's side.

