ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa looking forward to Chennayin FC test

Virendra FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 43 // 26 Oct 2019, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai City play their second consecutive away game when they take on Chennaiyin on Sunday

Mumbai City FC got their 2019-20 Indian Super League season off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win away at Kerala Blasters FC, and they will look to continue their winning run with another good away performance and win when they take on Chennaiyin FC on Sunday.

Tunisian Amine Chermiti scored the winning goal for Jorge Costa's men in Kochi and the foreign contingent up front looks very strong for the Mumbai side, which includes Moudou Sougou, Mumbai's top goalscorer last season and new acquisition Brazilian Diego Carlos.

"I'm very happy with the result obviously, the three points is very crucial to start the season. Our players played a very good game. But that is now in the past and tomorrow is a different game," said Mumbai's Portuguese coach.

Mumbai were very good on the counter and despite some injury-enforced changes during the win against the Blasters, managed to get the crucial winning goal in the final 10 minutes.

"We had some problems with some of our players during the Kerala match and we had to change. But the players who came on did a fantastic job and I am very happy. We need to maintain the same level against Chennaiyin", said Costa.

These two teams actually met in pre-season where Mumbai emerged victorious and Costa sounded cautious ahead of playing the 2-time champions.

“We played against them in pre-season. I watched their team against Goa. That is why I think they will give a difficult game for us. The most important thing is to focus on what we can do,” explained Costa.

The coach said he was undecided about the team for tomorrow's game and said that is likely to decide the team composition after a practice session on Sunday. Mato Grgic and Paulo Machado were the two players who had to be withdrawn due to injury in the game against Blasters.

"Grgic is definitely out and will not play tomorrow", confirmed Costa. "And Machado we will see how he is after tomorrow's session. He will be a game-time decision."

Pratik Chaudhari replaced the injured Grgic against Kerala and Mumbai could go with the same back four that finished the previous match.