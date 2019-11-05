ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Match Prediction, preview, and where to watch

FC Goa will travel to Mumbai to take on Jorge Costa's side on Thursday. The hosts have already tasted defeat in this season, while Sergio Lobera's side are unbeaten and have notched up five points from possible nine.

Mumbai City rounded off their opening league game with a 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters in Kochi. Before getting dismantled by Odisha in front of the home crowd last Thursday, the Islanders were forced to settle for a stalemate against Chennaiyin FC. They have shown defensive susceptibility, but they have a strong core to battle against the odds.

On the other hand, FC Goa have struggled for rhythm in the last couple of games against Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United. They have rarely looked convincing after a big victory against Chennaiyin FC in their first game of this campaign. Lobera has the tools to exploit Mumbai City FC's sturdiness and will hope that his players can get the job done against the Islanders.

Match Details

Date: 7th November 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Team News

Mumbai City FC

Mato Grgic and Modou Sougou, who are currently on the treatment table, are ruled out of this fixture. Apart from the foreign duo, the rest of the squad is fit to face the runners-up. After serving a suspension against Odisha, right-back Souvik Chakraborty is expected to be restored to the squad.

FC Goa

Seiminlen Doungel was sent off in the previous outing against Northeast United. The local hero will miss Mumbai City FC clash owing down to the suspension. Edu Bedia is yet to feature for the Gaurs this season and it is unlikely for him to walk into the starting lineup against tough opposition.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Souvik Chakraborty, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Rowlin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado. Diego Carlos, Amine Chermiti, Mohamed Larbi.

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawas, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: ISL Form Guide

Mumbai City FC: L-D-W

FC Goa: D-D-W

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

Mumbai City: 4

FC Goa: 5

Draws: 1

Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa: Match Prediction

Mumbai City and Goa have had a pretty similar start to the season. The Islanders and Gaurs have secured four and five points from three games respectively. However, Sergio Lobera's side can trump any Indian Super League side on their day.

Keeping this in mind, Goa have an advantage going into this fixture and should have enough in their arsenal to get the better of Mumbai.

Predicted Score: Mumbai City 1-2 FC Goa