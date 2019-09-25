ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC's pocket size dynamite Martin Chaves opens up about life on and off the pitch (Exclusive)

Martin Chaves during the interaction with Sportskeeda.

NorthEast United FC and Uruguay have a strong and unique bond. That bond has only gotten stronger with each passing day, with the likes of Martin Diaz, Sasha Aneff, Emiliano Alfaro, Federico Gallego, and Juan Cruz Mascia plying their trade for the Highlanders over the various ISL seasons.

The Highlanders have kept up with that tradition and signed yet another exciting prospect from Uruguay in 21-year-old striker Martin Chaves. Martin Chaves is one such player who could be the most crucial cog in NorthEast United's wheel this season.

If the form showed by Martin during the pre-season friendlies is anything to go by, then it is safe to say that this young 21-year-old Uruguan might light up the Indian Super League.

His ability to play as a striker and also just behind the striker in a free role is something which allows coach Robert Jarni to experiment with the squad and try different tactics.

We at Sportskeeda caught up with the young Uruguayan for an exclusive chat.

Q: Martin, how did you become a footballer?

MC: In my country Uruguay, football is the biggest thing there. Everyone there plays football. We are a small country, but the people are very passionate, especially about football.

I used to play everywhere, at home, school, at the academy and then again after coming home. In Uruguay, everyone plays football, that's the tradition.

Q: Professionally, how did things happen for you?

MC: Well, it was all I could think of when I was at the academy in Penarol. I am thankful that everything worked out.

Q: You played for the underage and B teams of some big names in South America including Penarol, and Gremio. You are still very young then why did you choose to come to India?

MC: I wanted a different challenge, and the ISL provided the right opportunity. India is also excellent in a way that it opens up other avenues to bigger and better leagues in Asia or other places. I needed game time and coming here that is something I am sure I can get.

Q: The last time such a young player from South America came to play in the Indian Super League he took the league by storm won it and is now playing in France. I am talking about Steven Mendoza, do you know him?

MC: (Laughs) Yes! Yes! I know him. Just the other day we were talking about him. He won the league with Chennaiyin FC and then went to the MLS and Ligue 1 in France.

Q: Can the fans of NorthEast United expect Martin Chaves to do a Steven Mendoza?

MC: (Laughs) I know what Mendoza has achieved, and of course everyone would like to achieve what he has achieved here. But at the moment all I can do is stay focused and keep improving my game and give a hundred per cent on the pitch.

Q: NorthEast United have had a strong connection with Uruguay. Five former players are from your country, is that something that helped you make up your mind about NorthEast United?

MC: Yeah! I spoke with Fede (Federico Gallego) before coming here. He is also in the team this season, and he explained to me how it is an excellent opportunity to play here. He also said everything is very cool here and life is perfect. So I came here and joined NorthEast United FC.

Q: How much about the Indian Super League do you know?

MC: Now a lot actually. Every day after arriving here me, my teammates and the coaching staff we talk about football after dinner. So now I know how the league is which teams have which kind of players and all.

Q: You have played with some of the brightest youngsters in world football during your time in Uruguay and Brazil. How good are your Indian teammates in Northeast United FC?

MC: They are good, you know. If we can build a good understanding, then I am sure we can perform really well this season.

Also, the foreigners who are seniors are teaching us all the time about what to do.

Q: Martin, are you ready for some quick rapid-fire questions?

MC: (Smiles) Sure!

Q: Favourite Food?

MC: Milanese, Veal Milanese

Q: Favourite Band or Musician?

MC: Rombai

Q: Favourite football player of all time?

MC: Juan Roman Riquelme

Q: Favourite football club?

MC: Penarol

Q: One club in Europe that you want to play for?

MC: Arsenal